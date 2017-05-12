“Al-Fajja water is blessed by the blood of the Syrian patriot fighters”

Posted on May 12, 2017 by indigoblue76

President Bashar al-Assad: “Water is a blessing because it is a gift from God, but this water that I drank from the spring of Al-Fajja in particular is added by the blood of the Syrian patriot fighters…”

