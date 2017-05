Syrian government forces retake an important crossroads from ISIS east of Palmyra

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:50 P.M.) – On Friday, Syrian Arab Army (SAA) backed by Russian Air Force continued offensive against the so-called “Islamic State” (IS, or also ISIL/ISIS) in eastern Palmyra countryside.

Led by 5th Army Corps units, government forces captured Talilah crossroads and its surroundings east of Palmyra after violent clashes with IS jihadists.

Having entire Talilah area under control, SAA is now in position to begin advancing towards T3 Pumping Station and Arak town.

Imposing control over those two sites will allow SAA to establish new defense line and position itself to start an operation to liberate strategic town of Sukhnah.

Related Videos

Related Articles