Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(04 – 10 May 2017)

Israeli forces executed a Palestinian girl in occupied Jerusalem.

24 Palestinian civilians were wounded during peaceful protests in the West Bank.

Among the wounded were 2 children and 5 photojournalists.

Israeli forces continued to target the Gaza Strip border areas, but no casualties were reported.

An Israeli agricultural aircraft spray fertilizers over agricultural lands along the border fence, south of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 64 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 2 limited ones in the Gaza Strip.

58 civilians, including 12 children, were arrested. Nine of them, including 4 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces stormed Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah and opened fire inside.

Israeli forces continued measures to create Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

5 houses and 2 commercial facilities located within the Israeli municipality boundaries were demolished.

Settlers wrote curses against prophet Mohammed (pbuh) on the walls and punctured tires of 17 cars in Shu’fat neighbourhood.

Israeli forces continued settlement activities in the West Bank.

A house and a livestock barn in al-Jiftlek village, north of Jericho, were demolished.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

7 civilians, including a child, were arrested at military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (04 – 10 May 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian girl in occupied Jerusalem and wounded 24 others, including 2 children and 5 photojournalists, in the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces continued to pursuit the Palestinian fishermen in the sea and open fire at Palestinian farmers at the border areas.

In the West Bank, as part of the Israeli policy to use excessive and lethal force against Palestinian civilians, who are suspected by Israeli soldiers of intending to carry out stab attacks against the soldiers, on 07 May 2017, Israeli forces killed Fatima Hjeiji (16), from Qarawet Bani Zaid village, northwest of Ramallah, at the southern entrance to the Damascus Gate “al-‘Amoud” in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Luba al-Samri, the Israeli police spokesperson, published a statement claiming that “According to the preliminary information available, it was an attempt to a stab attack carried out by a girl that was neutralized without injuries among the police officers.”

In the same context, the majority of the West Bank cities witnessed protests in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in the Israeli jails. Israeli forces used force against these protests in addition to weekly protests against the annexation wall and settlement activities. The Israeli attacks resulted in the injury of 24 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children and 5 photojournalists. Six of them sustained live bullet wounds, 11 sustained rubber-coated metal bullet wounds and 6 were hit by sound bombs. The cases of injury were as follows:

Protests in solidarity with the prisoners : 17 civilians were wounded, including 5 photojournalists. Two of them were wounded by live ammunition, 10 others were wounded by metal bullets and 5 were hit by gas canisters.

: 17 civilians were wounded, including 5 photojournalists. Two of them were wounded by live ammunition, 10 others were wounded by metal bullets and 5 were hit by gas canisters. Weekly protests against the annexation wall and settlement activities : 6 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded. Four of them were wounded by live ammunition, a civilian was wounded by metal bullets and another was hit by a sound bomb.

: 6 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded. Four of them were wounded by live ammunition, a civilian was wounded by metal bullets and another was hit by a sound bomb. Incursions: a civilian was wounded by metal bullets.

In the Gaza Strip, concerning Israeli attacks on fishermen in the Gaza Strip sea, on 04 May 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed in the sea opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed area, west of al-Sudaniya shore, west of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. Other attacks recurred in the same area on 05 and 06 May 2017. However, neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

On 06 May 2017, Israeli gunboats opened fire at fishing boats sailing within the allowed area off Khan Yunis shore, south of the Gaza Strip. Neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

On 07 May 2017, Israeli gunboats opened fire at fishing boats sailing within the allowed area off Beit Lahia shore, north of the Gaza Strip. Similar attacks were carried out on 08, 09 and 10 May 2017. Neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

In the context of targeting the border areas, on 09 May 2017, an Israeli aircraft sprayed pesticides over agricultural lands 400 meters to the west of the border fence, north of al-Qarara village, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. It should be noted since the beginning of 2017, Israeli aircrafts spray pesticides over that area under the pretext of burning the bushes for security reasons. However, the pesticides cause damage to the farmers’ crops.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 64 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 58 Palestinian civilians, including 12 children. Nine of them, including 4 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem, while 4 others, including a child, were arrested while participating in a protest supporting the Palestinian prisoners.

In violation of the international humanitarian law, Israeli forces stormed on 04 May 2017, Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah. They opened fire randomly, due to which a number of patients, including children, suffered tear gas inhalation.

In the Gaza Strip, on 07 May 2017, Israeli forces conducted an incursion into the east of al-Qarara village, northeast of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. They levelled lands along the border fence for few hours and withdrew later. On the same day, Israeli forces moved into the east of al-Salqa valley, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. They levelled lands as well and then withdrew.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Jewish majority

Concerning demolitions, on 04 May 2017, Israeli forces demolished 3 houses in al-Walaj village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of “building without license within the Israeli municipality boundaries.”

On the same day, the Israeli municipality demolished an under-construction building in al-Tour village, east of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City.

On the same day as well, the Israeli municipality demolished a house belonging to Ashraf Fawaqa in Sour Baher village, south of the city.

On the same day, the Israeli municipality demolished 2 commercial facilities in al-Eisawiya village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

In the context of Israeli settler attacks against the Palestinian civilians and their property, on 09 May 2017, settlers wrote curses against prophet Mohammed (pbuh) and racist slogans. They punctured also the tires of 17 cars in Shu’fat neighbourhood, north of occupied Jerusalem. The neighbourhood residents said the slogans were signed by the Israeli “Price Tag” organization.

Settlement activities

On 09 May 2017, Israeli forces demolished a house and a livestock barrack in al-Jiftlek village, north of Jericho. It should be noted the livestock barrack belongs to Najeh Ka’abna (48) while the house belongs to his son Ouda (20).

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 04 May 2017

At approximately 00:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdullah ‘Atiyah al-‘Amour (27) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Nasim Zaqqout (20) and Ahmed Khalil Nabhan (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mustafa ‘Asidah (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Mohammed Jamal Abu Maria (22) and Husain Ramzi al-‘Alami (21).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Howarah village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Khalid Saleh Namer ‘Oudah (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces accompanied with several military jeeps moved into Ramallah, patrolled the area, surrounded Palestine Medical Complex in the city and stationed inside its yards. The soldiers randomly fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the sections of the abovementioned complex. As a result, a number of patients, including children, sustained tear gas inhalation and received medical treatment in the emergency department, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Bal’aa village, northeast of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ahmed ‘Aref Yusuf Zuriqi (25).

At approximately 08:00, Israeli Border Guard officers stationed at “Mafia” checkpoint established at the western entrance to the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City opened fire at Mohammed Zakariya al-Salaimah (22) from Khelat al-Natshah area in the southern area of the city. Mohammed was shot after he was detained near the abovementioned checkpoint. He sustained several live bullet wounds and then fell to the ground. Two Israeli ambulances arrived at the area and stayed there for half an hour. They did not offer first aid to the abovementioned civilian, who stayed on the ground for a while. An ambulance later transferred him to an unknown destination. The Israeli authorities claimed that Mohammed was carrying a weapon and attempted to attack the soldiers stationed at the abovementioned checkpoint. Following that, Israeli forces raided and searched the house of the abovementioned civilian an informed his wife that he was admitted to “Hadassah” Hospital in occupied Jerusalem and his injury was classified as minor. According to a video clip that was posted on social media, there was a soldier, who was 3 meters away from Mohammed and holding his ID. It should be noted that the 3-meter distance is designated by the Israeli forces to be in between the soldiers and Palestinian civilians when checking their IDs. However, no weapon or a knife appeared in the video near Mohammed. After that, a number of civilians gathered around the abovementioned checkpoint and talked to an officer known as Amal. He said that he regretted not killing him and threatened to close the whole area in the evening. The Israeli forces installed cement cubes and barbed wire fence in the vicinity of the abovementioned checkpoint. They also closed Gheith neighborhood, which is inhabited by more than 200 families, and opened a gate for their movement.

At approximately 19:15, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fired sporadically at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Jalqamous village, east of Jenin; Jeet village, northeast of Qalqiliyah; ‘Ein Qeniya village, northwest of Ramallah; Hebron; al-Fawar refugee camp and Surif village in Hebron.

Friday, 05 May 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqqou’ village, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 2 civilians, including a child namely Mustafa Jamal al-Badan (17), and Zaid Taleb al-Badan (20).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Sameh Fares Abu Keshek (31) Abdul Rahman ‘Emad al-Asmer (21) and Khalil Ibrahim Hamzawi (28).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 workshops belonging to Mohammed Sofian ‘Adwan and Baker Sa’id Abu Haniyah and then confiscated some equipment. They also raided and searched a shop for car spare parts belonging to Ahmed Mohammed Howari. They threatened to close the shop if his cooperation with “terrorists” is proven. At approximately 05:00, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village, but neither raids nor arrests were reported.

At approximately 14:30, Israeli forces moved into Selwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Hamid Husain Hamed (28) and then arrested him.

At approximately 17:30, Israeli forces accompanied with several military jeeps moved into al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah. A number of young men gathered and threw stones an empty bottles at the soldiers, who fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullet, sound bombs and tear gas canisters in response. They also closed the eastern entrance with sand barriers causing traffic jam, but neither arrests nor casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:50, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire sporadically at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. The shooting continued until around 21:30. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit; Dura; al-Kume and al-Shyoukh villages in Hebron.

Saturday, 06 May 2017

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed in Kuroum ‘Ashour area in Ras al-‘Ein neighborhood, south of the city. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Naser Ma’lawani (18).

At approximately 16:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Jaftalak village, north of Jericho. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anwar Mahmoud Abu Joudah and then confiscated his bulldozer used for establishing water networks for agricultural

At approximately 19:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore opened fire around Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 6 miles off Khan Yunis shore in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

at approximately 19:50, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire sporadically at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 military jeeps moved into al-Tabaqa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They patrolled in al-Baid neighbourhood amidst firing tear gas canisters and sound bombs in the bystreets, but no clashes erupted in the area. As a result, a number of civilians sustained tear gas inhalation. In meanwhile, the soldiers were shouting and ordering the young men to go out and confront them. The Israeli forces stayed in the village until around 23:00, but no arrests were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah; ‘Azoun village, east of the city; al-Thaheriyah, Sa’ir, Taffuh, Abu al-‘Asja villages in Hebron and ‘Ein Yabrud village, northeast of Ramallah.

Sunday, 07 May 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces move into Taqqou’ village, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Omer Tawfiq Abu Hlayel (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Omer Tawfiq Abu Hlayel (25) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Ma’sarah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jehad Mohammed Zawahrah (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses after which they handed summonses to Mahmoud Riyad Abu Sorour (29) and Motaz Mahmoud al-Debes (19) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire sporadically at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties not material damages were reported.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces accompanied with several military jeeps moved about 100 meters into the east of al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled the lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel heading northwards. The incursion continued for hours before the Israeli forces redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli forces accompanied with 5 military bulldozers moved about 100 meters into the west of the border fence, east of al-Salqa village, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. The bulldozers levelled the lands adjacent to the abovementioned border fence. The incursion continued for 4 hours after which the bulldozers moved into the north of the eastern borders of al-Maghazi refugee camp. They then redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beta village, southeast of Nablus; al-‘Aroub refugee camp and Beit Ummer village in Hebron.

Monday, 08 May 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Nedal and Mostafa As’ad Suwaidan in the eastern area of the village. They then withdrew from the area, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Hejjah village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yasser Mahmoud Rabe’ and a barber salon belonging to Khader Mohammed Masalhah and then confiscated 2 surveillance devices from them. The Israeli forces fired metal bullet, sound bombs and tear gas canisters while withdrawing, claiming that they were stoned. However, no more incidents were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in al-Barahish, al-Bayadah and al-Tarbiqah neighbourhoods. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Khalil Abu Hashem (50) and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem. The soldiers also confiscated the ID of Ahmed’s son Mohammed (22). In the meantime, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Rami Bassam Khalil Za’aqiq (38) and handed him a similar summons.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into several neighbourhoods in Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Saif al-Eslam Khamis Qafishah (25), Malek Abed al-Natshah (24) and Monjed Nader al-Qawasmah (27), who was released a week ago after serving a 9-month imprisonment in the Israeli jails.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Jamil Mohammed Jamil Abdul Rahman (27), a Palestinian Civil Defence officer, and Mos’ab Ma’zouz Ahmed Dalal (26). After that, the Israeli soldiers arrested them. At approximately 06:10, the Israeli forces withdrew taking them to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taqqou’ village, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely Mahmoud ‘Ali al-Sabbah (16), Ja’far (22) and his brother Yusuf al-Sabbah (18).

At approximately 06:20, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir, al-Shyoukh, al-Tabaqah and Kharsa villages in Hebron.

Tuesday, 09 May 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to As’ad Abul Latif Thawabtah (28) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces move into Jayous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Jehad Sobhi Kharishah (20) and ‘Amr Jehad Salim (17) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kharsa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in al-Dowar area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Halim al-Talahmah (55) and then arrested his son Jamal (19).

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses in Huneinah and Karisah neighborhoods and then arrested 6 civilians, including a child. The arrested civilians were identified as Moneer Mustafa Abu Sharar (33), Ja’far Taha Abu ‘Arqoub (44), his son Osama (16), Rezeq Abdullah Moslem al-Rajoub (57), Emad Mohammed Jadallah (35) and Husam Yusuf ‘Amayrah (27). Moreover, the Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to journalist Mohammed Adeeb Ahmed al-Qeeq in Naqet Nouh area, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sa’id ‘Abed Maskawi (20) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taqqou’ village, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely Mousa Mohammed al-‘Amour (18), Riyad ‘Aref al-‘Amour (14) and Jom’ah Mohammed Abdul Jalil ‘Amour (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed in ‘Amman Street in the eastern side of the city. They surrounded a 3-storey building in the abovementioned street and then raided a metal workshop on the ground floor belonging to the heirs of Omer Sab’i Jamous. The heirs were identified as ‘Ammar, ‘Azmi, Ashraf and ‘Alaa’ Jamous. The Israeli forces confiscated 2 lathes, 2 scrapers and 2 drills. The workshop owners learnt about the raid through a call from the building residents. They hurried to the workshop, but they were detained in ‘Amman Street until the Israeli forces finished at approximately 05:00 in the morning. They claimed that the workshop manufactures primitive weapons. It should be noted 5 families make their living from the abovementioned workshop. The workshop was built in 1963 and consists of 4 shops.

Around the same time, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued until approximately 09:00. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Nour Shams refugee camp, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Muhanad ‘Adnan Tawfiq Abdullah (18).

At approximately 06:50, Israeli aircrafts sprayed pesticides on the agricultural lands within 400 meters into the west of the abovementioned border fence between the Gaza Strip an Israel, northeast of al-Qararah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Farmers there emphasized that they saw small planes flying low in the area. The farmers added that those planes started spraying pesticides on an area 400 meters to the west of the abovementioned border fence. The spraying continued for hours along the abovementioned border fence. It should be noted that since the begging of this year, that Israeli forces sprayed pesticides on the area under the pretext of burning bushes in the buffer zone, west of the border fence, for security reasons. However, the pesticides affect agricultural lands and damage large areas of them.

At approximately, 20:50, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Laiha village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire sporadically at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah; Hares and Kafel Hares villages, north of Salfit; Yatta and Taffouh village in Hebron.

Wednesday, 10 May 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqqou’ village, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mousa Mohammed al-‘Amour (17) and Husain Khaled al-Badan (21).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Birzeit village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched the students accommodation of Birzeit University. They then arrested 3 students namely Ahmed Tayseer al-‘Ayesh (26), ‘Amer Mohammed al-Remawi (24) and Ahmed Qasem Farah (21).

At approximately 06:50, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles moved about 100 meters into al-Fukhari village, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military vehicles leveled lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel for few hours before re-deploying along the border fence.

At approximately 06:40, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. The shooting continued until approximately 11:00. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

Use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrations protesting settlement activities and the construction of the annexation wall

Demonstrations in Protest Against the Annexation Wall and Settlement Activities

Following the Friday prayer on 05 May 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a peaceful demonstration at the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah, in protests against the confiscation of Palestinian’s lands and in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike in the Israeli jails. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers stationed at the abovementioned entrance. The soldiers fired live bullets, sound bombs, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at them in response. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, sustained live bullet wounds to the lower limbs of their bodies and were transferred to Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit to receive medical treatment. Medical sources classified their injury as moderate. (PCHR keeps the names of the arrested civilians)

Following the Friday prayer also, dozens of Palestinian civilians and international activists organized a demonstration in the center of Kufur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way towards the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protestors arrived at the abovementioned entrance, the Israeli forces heavily fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 17-year-old civilian was hit by a tear gas canister to the head.

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized demonstrations in Bil’in and Nil’in villages, west of Ramallah, protesting against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

At approximately 17:30 on Saturday, 06 May 2017, Palestinian civilians and international activists organized a demonstration in the center of Kufur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way towards the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protestors arrived at the abovementioned entrance, the Israeli forces heavily fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the hand.

Demonstrations in Solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli jails

On Thursday, 04 May 2017, Palestinian civilians organized demonstrations in several areas in Bethlehem. They made their way to the northern entrance to the city in solidarity with the prisoners, who have been on hunger strike. When the protestors arrived at the military checkpoint established at the abovementioned entrance, the Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them and particularly targeted the journalists. As a result, 5 journalists, including a woman, sustained wounds. The wounded civilians were identified as:

Abdul Hafith al-Hashlamoun, who works at the European Agency, was hit by sound bomb to the left leg. Safiya Omer Qawar (30), who works at Baladna Radio in Bethlehem, was hit by sound bomb to the abdomen. Eyad Hamad, who works at the Associated Press Agency, was hit by sound bomb shrapnel. Mousa al-Sha’er, who works at the Agence France-Presse, was hit by sound bomb shrapnel. Samer Hamad, who works at Pal Media Agency, was hit by sound bomb shrapnel.

At approximately 13:30 on the same Thursday, dozens of journalists organized a peaceful protest demanding the release of the journalists in the Israeli jails and in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike, near the entrance of “Ofer” military camp established in Betounia and Rafat villages, west of Ramallah. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters in response. However, no casualties were reported among the journalists.

Following the Friday prayer on 05 May 2017, hundreds of Palestinian civilians performed prayers at the crossroad of Beta village, south of Nablus. The prayers were called for by the National Committee to Support the Prisoners in the confrontation areas with the Israeli forces to support the prisoners’ legitimate demands. At the end of the prayers, the civilians threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces, who fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 9 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds according to estimations of Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) as they received medical treatment in the spot. However PCHR’s fieldworker was not able to obtain information about the civilians because they come from different areas and no one of them was transferred to any hospital.

At approximately 14:30 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a peaceful protest in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike. They made their way towards the entrance of “Ofer” military camp established in Betounia and Rafat villages, west of Ramallah. When the protestors arrived at the abovementioned camp, the Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. However, no casualties were reported among the civilians.

Following the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered at the eastern entrance to Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, to organize a demonstration in solidarity with the prisoners on hunger strike in the Israeli jails. The protestors made their way towards the military watchtower established at the village entrance as there was an Israeli infantry unit stationed in the main road. The protestors threw stones at the soldiers, who fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them and chased them between the houses. The soldier also fired live bullets at the protestors while chasing them. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the leg and was then transferred to Hebron Governmental Hospital to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 16:00 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the entrance to ‘Azmout village, northeast of Nablus. The protestors approached the abovementioned entrance, Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canister at them and chased them. They then arrested Mo’ez Rezeq ‘Amer (17) and took him to an unknown destination

At approximately 16:00 on Saturday, 06 May 2017, Israeli forces intercepted a demonstration organized by dozens of Palestinian civilians in Jouret al-Sham’ah village, south of Bethlehem, in solidarity with the prisoners on hunger strike in the Israeli jails. They stopped the protest and attacked the civilians after they forced them to step out of their cars. The Israeli forces then arrested Ahmed Zawahrah and his sons: Mohammed (21) and Ibrahim (18). Mohammed Barijah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the demonstration moved from the center of al-Ma’sarah village and passed through Jouret al-Sham’ah village, south of Bethlehem. He added that Israeli forces intercepted the demonstration when it arrived at the main entrance to Jouret al-Sham’ah village and then attacked the civilians.

At approximately 18:00 on the same Saturday, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the entrance to Beta village, south of Nablus. When the protestors approached the abovementioned entrance, the Israeli forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a civilian sustained a metal bullet wound and received medical treatment on the spot by PRCS crews.

At approximately 15:30 on Monday, 08 May 2017, a number of Palestinian young men gathered at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah, near the military watchtower established there. The Palestinian youngsters threw stones at the watchtower, due to which Israeli soldiers fired metal bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, an 18-year-old male from Beit Rima village sustained a bullet wound to the belly. He was then taken to Yasser Arafat hospital in Salfit, where doctors classified his injury as moderate.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

