"Being in Time"- Gilad Atzmon in LA, May 8, 2017 (video)

May 13, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

The fear of trains, the post political condition and the people/institutions who destroyed the West. I spoke about  the good old Left, the treacherous New Left, the tyranny of correctness, ID nonsense and finally Athens and Jerusalem.

https://youtu.be/x0n0DBhg5uk

To order the Being in Time:

The book can be pre-ordered on Amazon.

The book is now available on my site

Before the talk I improvised with Fritz Heede

