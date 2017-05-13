POPULAR MOBILIZATION UNITS TO ADVANCE ON SYRIA-IRAQI BORDER

Posted on May 13, 2017 by uprootedpalestinians

South Front

13.05.2017

The Iraqi Army has started evacuating thousands of civilians from the districts remaining under the control of ISIS on the right side of Mosul city. It appears that ISIS has finally allowed civilians to leave its areas in the city.

The army also stormed the Al-Iktesadin district and launched a surprise attack on several ISIS positions in the Old Mosul area.

Iraqi Day 🇮🇶 @iraqi_day

 Federal Police (elite unit) have launched a surprised attack on  militants in  Old district
Significant gains made

3:59 PM – 13 May 2017

The Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) captured the road linking Sinjar to Baji and Kairawan as part of its Operation “Mohammed Rasool Allah 2″.

So far, the PMU has managed to evacuate 700 families from the Kairawan area west of Tal Afar. PMU engineer units are working to remove mines and IED from liberated areas.

A head of the PMU operations, Abu Montazer al-Husseini, stressed that Iraqi Prime Minister, Haid al-Abadi, ordered the PMU to move towards the Iraqi-Syrian border. The goal is to liberate Kairawan, Tal Afar, Sinjar and Sinu and then will secure the borders.

