POPULAR MOBILIZATION UNITS TO ADVANCE ON SYRIA-IRAQI BORDER

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

South Front

The Iraqi Army has started evacuating thousands of civilians from the districts remaining under the control of ISIS on the right side of Mosul city. It appears that ISIS has finally allowed civilians to leave its areas in the city.

The army also stormed the Al-Iktesadin district and launched a surprise attack on several ISIS positions in the Old Mosul area.

The Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) captured the road linking Sinjar to Baji and Kairawan as part of its Operation “Mohammed Rasool Allah 2″.

So far, the PMU has managed to evacuate 700 families from the Kairawan area west of Tal Afar. PMU engineer units are working to remove mines and IED from liberated areas.

A head of the PMU operations, Abu Montazer al-Husseini, stressed that Iraqi Prime Minister, Haid al-Abadi, ordered the PMU to move towards the Iraqi-Syrian border. The goal is to liberate Kairawan, Tal Afar, Sinjar and Sinu and then will secure the borders.

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: IRAQ, IRAQI POPULAR MOBILIZATION, ISIL, Mosul, Syrian Army, USA, War on Iraq, War on Syria |