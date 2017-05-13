SAA REPORTS: Syrian Arab Army foils Daesh attack on Aleppo-Khanaser-Atherya road, kills many of them, destroys their vehicles in Homs countryside

Posted on by martyrashrakat

SAA forces foiled a terrorist attack on the path of Athria Khanasser

(12/5/2017) ~ Syrian Arab Army units foiled Friday morning a fierce attack launched by Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS…) mercenary-terrorists on a number of military posts in the area between Aleppo’s Khanaser and Hama’s Atherya.

20 terrorists were killed and others were injured during the confrontation, while a number of their vehicles were destroyed.

Aleppo-Khanaser-Atherya is totally safe and the traffic movement is normal.

SAA kills Daesh apes and destroys their vehicles in Homs countryside

(11/5/2017) ~ Units of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) destroyed on Thursday vehicles for Daesh mercenary-terrorists and killed a number of them in al-Msherfah al-Janoubiya, Habra al-Gharbiya and Sharqiya, Rasm al-Tawil and Um Sahrij in Homs eastern countryside.

A military source added that the SAA units, in cooperation with the backup forces, carried out special military operations against the Daesh fortifications and gatherings in Homs eastern countryside, inflicting them heavy losses.

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, Syrian Army, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: Aleppo, Homs |