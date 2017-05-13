SYRIAN ARMY LIBERATES STRATEGIC ‘AL-QABOUN POCKET’ IN EASTERN DAMASCUS

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has taken full control of the strategic districts of Al-Qaboun and Tishreen east of the Syrian capital of Damascus after a sudden attack in the area. It’s believed that all militants of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the Al-Rahman Corps had withdrew through underground tunnels to Eastern Ghouta.

Meanwhile, 40 militants and 300 civilians have left Barzeh district to Idlib. The SAA has entered a majority of areas in the district. It is expected that it will announce a full control over it within the next 24 hours.

Jaish al-Islam issued a statement condemning the evacuation agreement in Tishreen and Barzeh districts, adding that Jaish al-Islam had not agreed to evacuate its fighters from any location.

It also declared that Jaish al-Islam is committed to fighting in Tishreen and Al-Qaboun districts and supporting the fighters there. It’s clear that the statement of Jaish al-Islam is a pure propaganda against the Al-Rahman Corps and the HTS, as the districts were already under the full control of the SAA when the statement was released.

Separately, Jaish al-Islam targeted an SAA point in the town of Rayhan in Eastern Ghouta. The SAA responded with artillery fire on Jaish al-Islam positions in Duma.

