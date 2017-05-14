Egregious Lies and Crimes Are The Foundation of Western Foreign Policy

Posted on by michaellee2009

By Mark Taliano

May 13, 2017 “Information Clearing House” – Syrians are just like you and me.

They seek to live happy, secure lives, in which they can thrive and prosper.

NATO terrorists are destroying Syria, and they have been destroying Syria for about six years. Infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, water supplies, electric plants, roads and bridges have been and continue to be targeted and destroyed.

Video by Pierre Le Corf

Syrian resident and documentary film maker Tom Duggan bears witness to the terrorists’ willful destruction of schools and school infrastructure throughout Syria as well as the theft of factory equipment and the willful destruction of factories in Aleppo.

NATO terrorists deny Syrians safety, and the means to earn a living. They seek the complete destruction of Syria, its history, and its secular identity.

The real, evidence-based account of Syria’s plight is obliterated by the West’s criminal mainstream media complex, which serves as an appendage of the warmongering elites.

Humanitarian Pierre Le Corf demonstrates that the sources for the Western news stories are not only embedded with the terrorists, but that, in some instances, as is the case with the infamous White Helmets, the sources are the terrorists.

Evidence from the liberation of Aleppo reveals that the White Helmets are FSA, that they are al Qaeda/al Nusra, and that they are Daesh/ISIS.

/p>

Video by Pierre Le Corf

Prof. Tim Anderson compiles the evidence from the above video in the photo montage below.

Western governments have lost their legitimacy. They do not represent the informed will of the people whom they claim to represent. They conduct their criminal foreign policy based on a foundation of lies.

The original source of this article is Global Research –

Copyright © Mark Taliano, Global Research, 2017

Click for Spanish, German, Dutch, Danish, French, translation- Note- Translation may take a moment to load.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Free Syrian Army, ISIL, NATO, Nusra Front, Syrian Army, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Zionized western countries | Tagged: Aleppo, White Helmets |