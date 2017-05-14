MILITANTS ARE ON RUN AS GOVERNMENT FORCES PREPARE MORE OPERATIONS IN DAMASCUS COUNTRYSIDE

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Yesterday, defenses of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda), Ahrar al-Sham and their allies collapsed in the so-called Qaboun pocket in eastern Damascus. As a result, the Syrian Arab Army and its allies got a full control over Tishreen and Qaboun.

A part of militants accepted a withdrawal deal and started evacuation on Sunday. Another part had withdrawn from the area via undground tunnels.

Following the liberation of Qaboun, the network of undeground tunnels in the area poses a man threat to civilians and government fighters. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other “moderate rebels” will likely attempt to use it for suicide bombing attacks against civilian and military targets. This is why, the Syrian military’s main task is to destroy this network and to secure the area.

As soon as this is done government forces will likely focus on liberating the area of Jobar south of Qaboun. Jobar is a legetimate tagrget for government military operations because HTS (an internationally designated terrorist group) and its allies keep control over this district.

