Nasrollah is the peace-maker of the regional Lebanon نصرالله صانع أمان لبنان الإقليمي

مايو 15, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

While the Lebanese parties are fighting with their old and new alliance, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah Al Sayyed Hassan Narollah advices to overcome the divisions, and to adopt the dialogue and the language of compromises. Many of them do not pay attention that while they are competing on sharing the parliamentary seats during formulating the new elections law, or while they are competing on the economic and the financial share under the titles of accusing of corruption and raising the slogans of reform they have this luxury in practicing their game, as some of media means which are fed with money of the abroad, they make the resistance weapons a goal, or they disregard this weapons in order to sell another commodity, so it does not matter because that behind this political, financial, and media way of gaining a source, on one hand some people get their value and importance from the eyes of the abroad because they are from the same country where the resistance drew outside the rules of the familiar game a stable regional security for its country, and on the other hand, many get their comfort and luxury by practicing the financial share and the political tampering through the regional security granted by this resistance.

All of them turn their backs to this resistance, some want it a stick by which they fight others under the name of the coalition, and some want it a voting block that moves under demand, while some want it a title for a hostility that takes possession of their position at the outside as a pretext. Some want it to be strong but to keep silent in order to feel with security and to make the country out of danger, where the deals of electricity, oil, gas, and waste will be available. But at the same time there is no objection if the conditions of the coming foreign companies and their funds are sanctions that target the followers of the resistance, there were theories and sermons about realism that call the resistance to understand the rules of the global banking system.

Away from the discussion about the positions of the Lebanese parties regarding the role of the resistance in Syria and its managing the deterrence equation with Israel, Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah announced two important things; First, the end of the war of the eastern borders and opening the door for the settlements. Second, the confidence in the fall of the Israeli psychological warfare towards saying to the Lebanese people continue your normal livelihood, do not concern about what the Israelis are saying. The danger of the Israeli aggression and the threat of terrorism are the two challenges which the Lebanese people demand from any regime to ensure having control of. Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah without asking the Lebanese politicians to change their position towards formulating ministerial statement that gave a just judgement to the resistance or any position that protects its followers from sanctions or to dare to ask for any communication with the Syrian government, he announced that there is no regional danger against Lebanese despite what surrounds us.

Tomorrow, as every time we will hear voices that do not find in what Al Sayyed Nasrollah said but a justification to talk about the exclusivity of what is supposed that it is among the tasks of the country, they will talk about a state within a state, we will laugh and we will say in secret; is there anyone in the country who wanted really this role, but the resistance replaced him, we will laugh and say that it is the tampering and the luxury granted by the resistance, so let them be satisfied, what is important is that the country is fine. But what is not good is when the country be under the control of those. Alas, if the regional security of the Lebanese people was among the responsibilities of those.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

مايو 12, 2017

ناصر قنديل

– في ما يتقاتل الأفرقاء اللبنانيون بتحالفاتهم القديمة والمستجدة، ويقف الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصرالله ناصحاً بتخطي الانقسامات واعتماد الحوار ولغة التسويات، لا ينتبه كثير منهم وهم يتنافسون على تقاسم المقاعد النيابية بين سطور صياغة القانون الجديد للانتخابات، أو يتنافسون على الكعكة الاقتصادية والمالية تحت عناوين تقاذف تهم الفساد ورفع شعارات الإصلاح، أنهم يمتلكون هذا الترف في ممارسة لعبتهم، كمثل بعض الإعلام الذي يتغذّى على مال الخارج، فيجعل سلاح المقاومة هدفاً له، أو يساير هذا السلاح ليبيع سلعة أخرى، أن وراء هذا الاسترزاق، السياسي والمالي والإعلامي، مصدراً، فمن جهة يستمدّ البعض قيمته وأهميته بعيون الخارج، لأنه في البلد ذاته الذي فيه هذه المقاومة التي رسمت خارج قواعد اللعبة المتعارف عليها أمناً إقليمياً ثابتاً لبلدها. ومن جهة مقابلة يستمد الكثيرون راحتهم وترفهم في ممارسة التقاسم المالي والعبث السياسي من أمن إقليمي منحته هذه المقاومة لبلدهم.

– جميعاً يديرون ظهورهم لهذه المقاومة، بعضهم يريدها عصا يقاتل بها الآخرين باسم التحالف، وبعضهم يريدها كتلة تصويت تتحرك غب الطلب، وبعضهم يريدها عنواناً لخصومة يستحوذ على مكانته بسببها لدى خارج متعطش لخنقها، وبعضهم يريدها أن تكون قوية وتصمت فينعم بالأمن ويخرج البلد من دائرة الخطر، وتنفتح فيه أبواب صفقات الكهرباء والنفط والغاز والنفايات، ولا مانع إن كانت شروط مجيء الشركات الأجنبية وأموالها عقوبات تستهدف جمهور هذه المقاومة، وتخرج النظريات والمواعظ عن الواقعية تدعو المقاومة لتفهم قواعد النظام المصرفي العالمي.

– بعيداً من النقاش حول مواقف الأطراف اللبنانية من دور المقاومة في سورية، وإدارتها معادلة الردع مع «إسرائيل»، أعلن السيد نصرالله أمرين جديدين لافتين: الأول نهاية حرب الحدود الشرقية وفتح باب التسويات، والثاني الثقة بسقوط الحرب النفسية «الإسرائيلية» وجدرانها وصولاً للقول للبنانيين تابعوا حياتكم الطبيعية ولا تنشغلوا بما يقوله «الإسرائيليون». وخطر العدوان «الإسرائيلي» والتهديد الإرهابي هما التحديان اللذان يطلب اللبنانيون من أي حكم توفير الإطمئنان بإدارة المعركة معهما، وإذ بالسيد نصرالله من دون أن يكلف الساسة اللبنانيين تغييراً في مواقفهم نحو صياغة بيان وزاري ينصف المقاومة، أو موقف يحمي جمهورها من العقوبات، أو التجرؤ على فتح قناة اتصال حكومية مع الحكومة السورية، يخرج ويعلن أن لا خطر إقليمي على لبنان رغم العواصف العاتية.

– غداً، كما في كل مرة، قد نسمع أصوات نشاز لا تجد في ما قاله السيد نصرالله إلا مبرراً للحديث عن تفرّد بما يفترض أنه من مهام الدولة ويتحدثون عن دولة داخل الدولة. فنضحك ويضحك السيد نصرالله، ونقول في سرنا: هل ثمة مَن في الدولة يريد هذا الدور فعلاً وتقدمت المقاومة لتحلّ مكانها؟ ثم نضحك ونقول إنه العبث والترف اللذان منحتهم إياهما المقاومة فليتنعّموا، وليسترزقوا، المهم أن البلد بخير، وأن ما ليس منه بخير هو ما يقع بين أيدي هؤلاء وعلى عاتقهم، والويل للبنانيين لو كان أمنهم الإقليمي من ضمن مسؤوليات هؤلاء وعهدتهم.

