My most interesting Q & A session to date (LA May 8th, 2017)

Posted on May 15, 2017

May 15, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

We spoke about history revisionism (holocaust, Nakba etc.), Jewish controlled opposition, 911 and the truth movement,  Breitbart’s duplicity, Teds being Jerusalemites,  JVP, Mondoweiss & the Jewish solidarity spin, Jewish mothers and many other hot topics.

https://youtu.be/wqpUGUqa0X4

Filmed and edited by Fritz Heede   http://fritzheede.com/ (who also plays guitar at the end).

LA Talk:   https://youtu.be/x0n0DBhg5uk

