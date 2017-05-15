My most interesting Q & A session to date (LA May 8th, 2017)

We spoke about history revisionism (holocaust, Nakba etc.), Jewish controlled opposition, 911 and the truth movement, Breitbart’s duplicity, Teds being Jerusalemites, JVP, Mondoweiss & the Jewish solidarity spin, Jewish mothers and many other hot topics.
Filmed and edited by Fritz Heede http://fritzheede.com/ (who also plays guitar at the end).
LA Talk: https://youtu.be/x0n0DBhg5uk
To order Being in Time:
The book can be pre-ordered on Amazon.
The book is now available on my site
