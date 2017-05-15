Perpetual Nakba

In 1948 WAR, my grandmother was a young mother,
My mother was a child in 1948
* * *
In 1967 WAR my mother was a young mother,
I was a child in 1967
* * *
In 1987 WAR, I was a young mother,
My daughter was a child in 1987
* * *
In 2014 WAR, my daughter is a young mother
My granddaughter is a child in 2014
* * *
EVERY SINGLE ONE of us,
FIVE generation girls/ women/ mothers/ grandmothers
Have lived the Nakba
Repeated over and over and over again
