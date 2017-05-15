SAA REPORTS: Al-Qaaboon Liberated

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

The first tranche of flea-bitten rodents left Al-Qaaboon for northwestern Syria yesterday after most accepted offers of amnesty and clemency from the government.

The last group [of mercenary-terrorists] has now left neighboring Al-Barza in order to live in the Wahhabist enclave of Idlib.

Brigadier General, Kamaal Saarim of the Syrian Army confirmed that his forces have killed over 1000 terrorists during the last 3 months of combat in Al-Qaaboon.

The key to the collapse of the terrorist presence in the two suburbs of Damascus was the discovery of over 29 tunnels that led to the East Al-Ghouta.

The first tunnel in al-Qaboun, which was used by mercenary-terrorists to transfer their arms and members

Once the tunnels were sealed by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), so was the fate of the terrorist Wahhabi-supported vultures.

The second tunnel used to smuggle weapons for the mercenary-terrorists in the neighborhood of al-Qaboun before the Syrian Arab Army operations

It has been revealed that some rodents escaped to ‘Irbeen or Harastaa through the tunnels before they were detonated by the SAA-Engineering Corps.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Ahrar Al-Sham, Al Qaeda, Brotherhood, Free Syrian Army, ISIL, Moderate Terrorist, Nusra Front, Salafis, Syria reconciliation, Syrian Army, Takfiris, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |