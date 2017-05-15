SAA REPORTS: Al-Qaaboon Liberated

Posted on May 15, 2017 by martyrashrakat

Source

The first tranche of flea-bitten rodents left Al-Qaaboon for northwestern Syria yesterday after most accepted offers of amnesty and clemency from the government. 

The last group [of mercenary-terrorists] has now left neighboring Al-Barza in order to live in the Wahhabist enclave of Idlib. 

Brigadier General, Kamaal Saarim of the Syrian Army confirmed that his forces have killed over 1000 terrorists during the last 3 months of combat in Al-Qaaboon

The key to the collapse of the terrorist presence in the two suburbs of Damascus was the discovery of over 29 tunnels that led to the East Al-Ghouta

The first tunnel in al-Qaboun, which was used by mercenary-terrorists to transfer their arms and members

Once the tunnels were sealed by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), so was the fate of the terrorist Wahhabi-supported vultures.

The second tunnel used to smuggle weapons for the mercenary-terrorists in the neighborhood of al-Qaboun before the Syrian Arab Army operations

It has been revealed that some rodents escaped to ‘Irbeen or Harastaa through the tunnels before they were detonated by the SAA-Engineering Corps.

http://wikimapia.org/#lang=en&lat=35.003003&lon=38.430176&z=7&m=bs

click on map to enlarge ~ here for the original link

SOURCES:
Excerpts are from a SyrianPerspective post by Ziad Fadel
Videos are from Syrian Army Military Information Centre
Submitted by SyrianPatriots
War Press Info Network at:
https://syrianfreepress.wordpress.com/2017/05/15/al-qaaboon-liberated/
~
Advertisements

Filed under: Ahrar Al-Sham, Al Qaeda, Brotherhood, Free Syrian Army, ISIL, Moderate Terrorist, Nusra Front, Salafis, Syria reconciliation, Syrian Army, Takfiris, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: