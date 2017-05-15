SAA REPORTS: Syrian Arab Army kills many Daesh mercenary-terrorists, destroys their fortifications and weaponry in Deir Ezzor

Posted on by martyrashrakat

(15/5/2017) ~ Syrian Arab Army units operating in Deir Ezzour city killed several Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, Islamic State of apes) mercenary-terrorists, destroyed their bulldozers, heavy vehicles and weaponry in the southwest of the city.

Local Syrian News Agency reporters said that Syrian Army’s air raids and tanks’ fire on Monday targeted fortifications of Daesh in the Hill-17, the Electricity Company and in the vicinity of Liwa al-Tamin [on the southern axis of the city], where a vehicle equipped with heavy machinegun and fortified centers of the mercenary-terrorist gangs were destroyed.

Deir al-Zour: SAA eliminates many terrorists and destroying their sites



(14/5/2017) ~ Syrian Arab Army units, supported by the Syrian Air Force, launched operations against Daesh gatherings and fortifications in Deir Ezzor.

Local Syrian News Agency reporters in Deir Ezzor said that Syrian army units engaged in clashes with mercenary-terrorist gangs affiliated to Daesh on the southern axis of Deir Ezzor city, resulting in the death of a number of terrorists and their commanders, in addition to injuring and capturing others and destroying a number of their fortification points and hideouts.

The Syrian Air Force launched strikes on Daesh members fortifications in the graveyards area, al-Hamidiyeh, Khasarat, Knamat, Hatla and Sfeira, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

Syrian News Agency reporters quoted local sources which said that daesh mercenaries arrested a number of locals in the city of al-Mayadeen, to the southeast of Deir Ezzor city, after the poisoning of a number of its members, affirming that a state of tension prevailed between the locals and Daesh gangs after the explosion of one of their storehouse of weapons in the area.

The Daesh killers also slaughtered two young men in the city of al-Bukamal on charges of dealing with Syrian patriot fighters.

Al-Badr and Syrian Arab Army forces are heading to Deir al-Zour



While the Syrian Armed Forces are advancing, terrorists destroy statues and archaeological finds thousand years old in the countryside of Deir al-Zour



