Germany and NATO – Preparing for a Fascist Repression in Europe?

May 15, 2017

by Peter Koenig

While Washington is in turmoil, Trump’s firing of FBI’s Director Comey being hailed by some, condemned by others and questioned with innuendo by yet another group of critics, it looks like the U-turn The Donald has supposedly made a few weeks ago, is fizzling out – into a cloud of confusion and chaos. And who are the beneficiaries of this chaos? – The Neocon-Zion-Democrats, who else?

Is Trump becoming, or has already become a Banana Republic dictator? Should he be tried as war criminal along with Obama, Bush, Clinton and their illustrious predecessors, all the way back to JFK and beyond, including those who instigated world wars and conflicts around the globe for the last 200 years? Sadly, there is no justice left in so-called international courts of justice today. They have all been coopted by the hidden bloody fingers, pulling the strings on Washington and Brussels.

Is Trump’s government about to collapse from the pressure of the Neocon-Zion-Demo-Division of the Deep State? Speculations no end, with emerging suggestion that the controversial President had already committed enough unconventional deeds to be impeached; and Russiagate, one of them, is just not going away, despite all logic to the contrary. It is another reflection of the idiocy of the presstitute media. But they get away with it, as long as brainwashed masses still swallow the mass-media’s lies and deceptions in their comfortable armchairs. The swamp in Washington is steaming – and about to swallow politicians from all walks.

Will there be a nuclear war? Who will strike first? Western war-mongering Pentagon and NATO generals hope – that the US will launch a pre-emptive strike against Russia and /or China. It would most likely be triggered by a false flag. For example, North Korea is made believe having launched a (nuclear) attack on Japan. Speculations to this effect have already circulated.

But what if Russia’s early warning system which is based on top-notch technology, detects such an intended first strike and reacts instantly? An atomic WWIII – with full destruction and almost no survivors? All these realistic ideas are tossed up and down – leaving a public on either side of the Atlantic in fear. And we know that fear and confusion are the best weapons to panic and stalemate a population.

Who will survive? – Who will be next? And some even go as far as speculating, who may replace President Trump? – Most obviously, his Vice President, Mike Pence, who fits the neocons’ gambit very well. After all, they were the ones who chose him on Trump’s behalf.

That’s the state of things according to the main stream media. The US is crumbling and the West along with it. The crumbling is very loud. The softer noises are becoming undetectable.

On the European Continent, hidden from the common ear and eye, clandestine warfare against European citizens is planned by – the German Bundeswehr, NATO and other European armed forces. They are preparing for subjugating possible social upheavals, if necessary killing their own citizens – that’s what NATO-inspired Brussels is up to. And the leader, who else, is NATO-inspired Germany – the front runner of European puppets, a position for which France is now competing with Macron – and perhaps winning.

As reported by Susan Bonath, independent investigative journalist, working as a regular contributor for the German Die Junge Welt (The Youth World) – something horrendous is emerging in a small north-eastern town of Germany’s landlocked Federal State of Saxony-Anhalt. In one of Europe’s most modern military training camps, an entire ghost town is being built at the tune of several hundred billion euros. Most of the German (or European) tax-payers have never heard of it. By 2018 the facility will be ready for troop training to fight European citizens in European cities, should they dare to go on the barricades against the atrocities of their leaders and oligarchs.

The concept is only new to Europe. The US, for years, has been building hidden garrisons around ‘vulnerable’ agglomerations – New York, Detroit, Chicago – and many more – ready to strike if massive protests should break out. For last November’s US Presidential election, they have been put on high alert. In fact, intensive troop movements could be observed from the air.

With Macron’s ‘election’ to President of France – or rather the Rothschild shoe-in – to protect the financial oligarchs of France and Europe, to shield unfettered capitalism from social disturbances, Europe is fast moving towards a state of fascist repression, accompanied by a fascist economy, a double whammy for the rich, and a double barrier aimed at eliminating peoples’ freedom to live decent and happy lives.

In his victory speech, Macron said as a priority that France will be first in ’fighting terrorism’. This is unconstrained support to the continuation of the ‘false flag’ approach, killing a few of your own citizens or policemen, to justify further and further clamp-downs on civil liberties. France, under Hollande, Washington’s ultra-puppet, has Europe’s most solid track record for false flag attacks. France may become the first country in Europe to put a permanent State of Emergency – akin to Martial Law – into her Constitution. Where Hollande so far had failed, Macron may succeed. Such an example would most like make school throughout vassal Europe. The training facilities in northern Germany, supported by Madame Merkel, to oppress and kill protesting Europeans fall right in line with Macron’s Machiavellian philosophy.

On the other hand, Greece is the epitome of the killing of a nation by financial instruments. The Greek allow it for reasons beyond logic. Maybe for fear not obeying and choosing the only way out, GREXIT, might be worse than financial strangulation? – These are apparently the arguments voiced, but unsubstantiated, by former Greek Finance Minister Varoufakis, who is ever so much interested in staying in the limelight, influencing public opinion by his self-styled stardom. Is this caviar leftist supporting his country’s demise as a deterrent for others who might want to regain sovereignty from the bulldozers of Washington and Brussels?

George Orwell comes to mind, when he says, referring to James Burnham’s The Machiavellians – “a democratic society has never existed and, so far as we can see, never will exist. Society is of its nature oligarchical, and the power of the oligarchy always rests upon force and fraud… Power can sometimes be won and maintained without violence, but never without fraud.”

This extends well to Globalization’s declaration of Justice: “All that’s yours is mine, and all that’s mine is mine.”

Wake up and beware, what’s brewing at the NATO-German urban training camp ground is a defense mechanism to assure the ruling class privileges will never be lost. Europeans – on the barricades now, before it’s too late!

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a former World Bank staff and worked extensively around the world in the fields of environment and water resources. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for Global Research, ICH, RT, Sputnik, PressTV, The 4th Media (China), TeleSUR, The Vineyard of The Saker Blog, and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! – Essays from the Resistance.

