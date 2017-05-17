In pictures: Hardline ISIS branch in Daraa cuts off alleged thief’s foot

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Chris Tomson
17/05/2017
DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:20 P.M.) – The ISIS affiliate ‘Jaish Khalid ibn al-Walid’ released a handful of images on Wednesday showing a Sharia crackdown on a local man accused of being a thief.
In accordance with strict religious laws, the unidentified civilian had his hand and foot chopped off by the hardline jihadist group:
Jaish Khalid ibn al-Walid controls around a dozen towns and villages on the border with Israel and Jordan in the western Daraa countryside.
