«Israeli» Minister: Time to Assassinate Al-Assad

Local Editor

An “Israeli” minister had bluntly called for Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to be assassinated. He said the “serpent’s head” in Tehran should be dealt with next.

“We are crossing a red line and, in my view, the time has come to assassinate Assad,” said the “Israeli” entity’s so-called “Housing Minister” Yoav Galant, as cited by Haaretz.

He went on to say: “And when we finish with the tail of the serpent, we will reach the head of the serpent, which can be found in Tehran, and we will deal with it, too,” he said.

This appears to be the first recorded “Israeli” threat to assassinate Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Earlier on Tuesday, Galant told “Israeli” Army Radio that Assad’s rule has been the worst since Nazi Germany. “What is happening in Syria is defined as genocide, under all its classifications,” he said on Army Radio, according to Jerusalem Post.

Galant, a retired “Israeli” Occupation Force [IOF] general, added that the “Israeli” entity wants to see Assad and his government ousted from power and replaced by a “moderate Sunni ruler.”

Some previous attempts to compare Assad’s government to the Nazi regime have been met with public outcry.

Certain journalists had used the Assad-Hitler comparison, but those remarks were dismissed by the public.

Assad, a UK-educated doctor, has been in power since the 1999 passing of his father, Syria’s long-time president, Hafez Assad. Syria is one of the few Arab countries where the president is elected through a nationwide vote.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

17-05-2017 | 09:42