New push by Syrian Army in ISIL’s heartland scores important victories: map

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is rolling through the southeastern countryside of Aleppo, liberating several sites from the Islamic State (ISIL) terrorists embedded in this region near the Al-Raqqa Governorate border.

Following the liberation of Aliyat Bu Kamal on Tuesday afternoon, the Syrian Arab Army advanced further south to the Tal Hassan Quarries, where they were confronted by an exhausted Islamic State force.

Not long after launching the attack on the Tal Hassan Quarries, the Syrian Arab Army managed to break-through the Islamic State’s first-line of defense; thus, forcing the aforementioned terrorist group to withdraw south in order to avoid being overrun.

With the Tal Hassan Quarries captured, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces have successfully secured the imperative Jirah Military Airbase and positioned themselves to strike the integral town of Maskanah.

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:20 P.M.) – On Tuesday evening, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) smashed through the Islamic State’s defensive line in eastern Aleppo and liberated three villages south of Jirah Airbase. Led by the Tiger Forces, SAA assault units penetrated the Maskanah Plains and took control over the villages of Jarrah Saghir, Mahdoumah and Baylonah after extremely fierce clashes with ISIS insurgents over the past 48 hours. Volunteers of the Al-Baqir tribe also supported the advance. According to field correspondent Ibrahim Joudeh, at least 20 jihadist militants were neutralized amid the advance. Further progress is underway as we speak. With Suheil Al-Hassan in command on the east Aleppo frontier, the Tiger Forces are expected to strike southwards along Lake Assad and the Jabbul Lake, moving ever closer to the ISIS heartland of Raqqa. A brand new picture of the SAA shock troops in the region can be found below: Chris Tomson | Al-Masdar News

