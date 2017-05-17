Syrian Forces Heading Towards (illegal) US/UK Base In Syria – Reports Say SAA 15 Miles Away

Posted on by michaellee2009

Syrian Forces Heading Toward US/UK Base In Syria – Reports Say SAA 15 Miles Away

By Brandon Turbeville

Earlier reports of Syrian forces moving towards Deir ez-Zour and, hence, Western troops has now apparently been confirmed. According to reports from numerous sources, the Syrian soldiers are growing ever closer to a joint US/UK Special Forces Base.

The base, located at al-Tanf, has been operational for around a year. Reports suggest that the Syrian military troops are within 15 miles of the base.

The possibility of a direct Syrian clash with US/UK forces and thus a Russian clash with US/UK forces is now becoming very real as the Syrian government does not seem ready to allow the US and UK to simply invade and occupy any more territory than they already have.

A report posted in The Telegraph was so utterly stupid in its insinuations that it bears little mention since it attempted to portray Assad as somehow supportive of ISIS. However, it is quite possible that the terrorists cited by the news agency are telling the truth out of fear that the Syrian military will be able to retake territory surrounding Deir ez-Zour.

As RT reports,

The area is of substantial strategic importance to the regime, as controlling it would help re-establish a road link with Iraq to the south. In June 2016, Russian jets, providing top cover for the Syrian military, bombed the base. No casualties were reported. In April, the base reportedly came under attack from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL). The UK government refused to comment in line with its long standing policy relating to Special Forces operations. The US has reportedly warned against further encroachment on the base and it remains unclear how foreign troops would respond to contact with Syrian forces The precise disposition and number of UK forces in unknown though they are likely to be either British Army personnel from 22 SAS or Royal Marines from the SBS – Britain’s so-called ‘Tier 1’ operators. Other units that operate under the same ‘no comment’ umbrella include the Special Forces Support Group (SFSG), formerly the 1st Battalion of The Parachute Regiment, which supplies additional troops to SF operations and the shadowy Special Reconnaissance Regiment (SRR), which provides expert close surveillance capabilities. Reports have also stated that the Syrian military contingent heading toward al-Tanf is being commanded by Iranian officers and assisted by Hezbollah fighters. Little word has come by way of the Syrian government to confirm troop movement aimed at invading Western forces. However, it is well-known by now that Syrian military forces are indeed focused on liberating the east of the country

