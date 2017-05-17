Turn East شرقاً دُر

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The US-British-Jordanian preparations on the southern borders of Syria are no longer secret, and it became known that the visit of the US Chief of Staff to Tel Aviv is within the context of the preparation for what is so-called the processes on the southern front for which it was mobilized nearly five thousand militants from different nationalities. What was announced in the Israeli press was that the US visit aims to coordinate the efforts and to ask Israel for just the information and the intelligence support lest its direct intervention will lead to sabotage of the opportunities of the success of the process, and a bigger escalation that becomes out of control, and that its impact will be negative on the process and on Israel in particular.

The positions issued by Syria and its allies ensure that the response will be critical against any foreign intervention inside the Syrian borders, the information which came from Moscow says that those concerned in Washington and Amman in particular know that, while the responses issued by the Americans and the Jordanians through the diplomatic communications and media positions say that there are no intentions to collide with Syria, Russia, and their allies despite the announcement of Washington and all of its allies their hostility against Hezbollah and Iran, they consider that the cooperation to prevent the expansion of the resistance axis in the southern of Syria is within the announced goals. Some of the sources that belong to Washington took the responsibility to clarify the meaning of the military process in the southern of Syria on one hand, and the non-collision with Syria and Russia on the other hand, they say that the process is not as it seems apparently to seize part of the Syrian southern geography as the Turks or as the Kurds did in the north.

The Southern process according to the US sources aim to enter into a small line starts from the south to the north along the Syrian-Iraqi bordered line under the pretext of securing the area to prevent the infiltration of ISIS groups which flee from Mosul from reaching to Jordan and Syria, in addition that Washington sponsors this process and it does not want to turn it into a reason for a collision neither with Russia nor with Syria, the sources say that the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will discuss the details of the process with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and will try to have the contest of Moscow or at least its non-objection and understanding.

The resistance axis including the Syrian-Iranian and the resistance parties asserts its information about the field and the logistical preparations of the process, it considers the goal of the Syrian-Iraqi borders is right, but the goals are not related to what the Americans say but to complete the US seek to have control over the Syrian-Iraqi borders in the north to connect them from the south at Al Natf point, so having control on the borders between Syria and Iraq compensates the US failure in having control on Syria and Iraq. The geographical Syrian-Iraqi connection allows spreading oil and gas pipes and trade exchange, and allows an open supply line to the resistance, Syria, and Iran and later the way to the Mediterranean will be opened in front of Chine, so those who have control on the borders between Syria and Iraq will control the future of the economic and military equations in the Middle East and in Asia.

Moscow shares its allies their perspective and their concern, it ensures that it will unambiguously notify Washington that the supposed process is a change of the political and the military geography, and the announced goal does not justify it because the Syrian army with the support of Russia is ready, and it has started its progress to close the border line, so affecting its accomplishing of that task means there is something intended.

“Turn east” is announced by the Syrian army and the allies because it summarizes “Move to the South”.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

مايو 10, 2017

– باتت الت حضيرات الأميركية البريطانية الأردنية على الحدود الجنوبية لسورية علنية، وصار معلوماً أن زيارة رئيس الأركان الأميركي لتل أبيب تندرج ضمن إطار التحضير لما سُمّي بالعمليات على الجبهة الجنوبية التي حشد لها الأميركيون قرابة خمسة آلاف مسلح من جنسيات مختلفة، والمعلن في الصحافة «الإسرائيلية» أن الزيارة الأميركية تتم لتنسيق الجهود وطلب اكتفاء «إسرائيل» بالدعم المعلوماتي والاستخباري كي لا يرتّب تدخلها المباشر تخريباً على فرص نجاح العملية ويرتّب انفجاراً أكبر في الوضع تصعب السيطرة عليه، ويكون ارتداده سلبياً على العملية وعلى «إسرائيل» خصوصاً.

– المواقف الصادرة عن سورية وحلفائها تؤكد أن الرد سيكون حازماً على أي تدخل أجنبي داخل الحدود السورية. والمعلومات من موسكو تقول إن المعنيين في واشنطن وعمان خصوصاً باتوا يعلمون ذلك. وتقول الأجوبة الصادرة من الأميركيين والأردنيين في الاتصالات الدبلوماسية والمواقف الإعلامية إن ليس هناك نيات للتصادم مع سورية وروسيا وحلفائهما، رغم إشهار واشنطن وكل حلفائها العداء لحزب الله وإيران واعتبار العمل لمنعهما من التمدد جنوب سورية ضمن الأهداف المعلنة، وتتكفل بعض المصادر بواشنطن بإيضاح المقصود من القيام بعملية عسكرية جنوب سورية من جهة، وعدم التصادم مع سورية وروسيا من جهة مقابلة، فتقول إن العملية ليست كما يبدو الظاهر بالسعي لاقتطاع جزء من جغرافيا الجنوب السوري، أسوة بما فعله الأتراك شمالا، أو بما فعله الأكراد.

– العملية الجنوبية، وفقاً للمصادر الأميركية تهدف للدخول في شريط رقيق يبدأ من الجنوب ويصعد شمالاً على طول خط الحدود السورية العراقية، بحجة تأمين جدار يمنع تسلّل جماعات داعش الهاربة من الموصل من الوصول إلى الأردن أو سورية، وأن واشنطن ترعى هذه العملية ولا تريد تحوّلها لسبب تصادم مع روسيا ولا مع سورية. وتقول المصادر إن وزير الخارجية الأميركية ريكس تيلرسون سيبحث تفاصيل العملية مع وزير الخارجية الروسية سيرغي لافروف، وسيسعى للحصول على موافقة موسكو أو عدم ممانعتها وتفهّمها على الأقل.

– محور المقاومة بأطرافه السورية والإيرانية والمقاومة يؤكد معلوماته عن التحضيرات الميدانية واللوجستية للعملية، ويعتبر هدف الحدود السورية العراقية صحيحاً، لكن لأهداف لا تتصل بما يقوله الأميركيون، بل لاستكمال السعي الأميركي لإمساك الحدود السورية العراقية شمالاً بملاقاتها من الجنوب عند نقطة التنف، بحيث يعوّض الإمساك بالحدود بين سورية والعراق الفشل الأميركي بالسيطرة على سورية والعراق، فالتواصل السوري العراقي الجغرافي يتيح مد أنابيب النفط والغاز والتبادل التجاري، ويتيح خط الإمداد المفتوح للمقاومة وسورية وإيران، ولاحقاً يفتح طريق البحر المتوسط أمام الصين، ومَن يمسك بالحدود بين سورية والعراق يتحكّم بمستقبل المعادلات الاقتصادية والعسكرية في الشرق الأوسط، بل في آسيا.

– موسكو تشارك حلفاءها نظرتهم ومخاوفهم، وتؤكد أنها ستبلغ واشنطن بما لا يقبل التأويل أن العملية المفترضة تغيير للجغرافيا السياسية والعسكرية، والهدف المعلن لا يبرّرها، لأن الجيش السوري بدعم روسي مستعدّ وقد بدأ بالتقدم لإقفال خط الحدود، والمشاغبة على إنجازه لهذه المهمة تعني أن النيات هي شيء آخر.

– «شرقاً در»، أعلنها الجيش السوري والحلفاء، لأنها تختصر «جنوباً سر».

(Visited 6٬636 times, 6٬636 visits today)

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Arab Zionists, Assad, Axis of Resistance, China, GCC, Iran, IRAQ, ISIL, Jordan, Nasser Kandil, Rex Tillerson, Russia, Syrian Army, Trump, Turkey, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Iraq, Wars for Israel |