As U.S., British, Jordanian forces are ready to enter from South-Syrian border, the Syrian Arab Army is ready to foil their plan, hundreds of Syrian Special Forces deployed

Syrian Arab Army Ready to Foil US-Led Plan to Create Buffer Zone in Southern Part of Country

(FNA) ~ A well-informed military source said on Wednesday that the Syrian Army forces will not allow the US and its western or regional allies to create a buffer zone in the Southern part of the country as a safe heaven for militants’ activities.

The Russian-language Izvestia daily quoted a field source as saying that the Syrian pro-government sources are getting ready to take control over a chunk of Damascus road to Baghdad to restore sustainable security to the main supply line of importing arms and other military equipment from Iraq.

In the meantime, Mohammad Abbas, a retired army general and military expert, said that terrorist groups and the US as their main backer intend to create a buffer zone in parallel with the Golan Heights and borders with Jordan and Iraq in Southern Syria, but the Syrian Army is to prevent them to do their plan.

Intelligent agents reported last week that the US, British and Jordanian forces were preparing for a possible invasion of Syria under the pretext of war on ISIL terrorists.

According to reports, Damascus went on the alert after intelligence reports gathered from surveillance drones suggested that the US, Britain and Jordanian militaries might be prepping a massive invasion of Syria.

Nearly 400 American and Jordanian military vehicles were located at a Jordanian military base near the Syrian desert border, the reports said, adding there was no ISIL terrorists in the region in which the US, British and Jordanian forces were operating.

The reports further added that activities of these three countries at border were aimed at gathering Arab and Western forces in al-Zarqa camp in which there were almost 4,500 gunmen.

The report went on to say that the gunmen in al-Zarqa camp went under training to battle the Syrian army to stretch a belt around Syria, a plan that was nothing more than an occupation.

The intelligence reports also said that the military convoys of the US, Jordan and Britain might launch an assault to help the West-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) around the Al-Tanf border crossing.

Reports also said that the Syrian Army troops, in response to the possible attacks by the US, British and Jordanian forces on their soil, launched a large-scale operation along the Damascus-Baghdad highway to drive FSA out of the border crossing of al-Tanf.

Hundreds of Syrian Special Forces Dispatched to Southwestern Damascus, Fresh Operation Expected

(FNA) ~ A military source disclosed that the Syrian Army has dispatched hundreds of its commandos to a region in Southwestern Damascus near the Golan Heights to take part in an imminent operation against terrorists.

The sources reported that elite forces of the Syrian Army that were operating in the newly-freed al-Qaboun district in the Northeastern outskirts of Damascus city have been forwarded to the town of Beit Jinn near the Golan Heights border to join their comrades to launched a fresh round of anti-terrorism operations in the region.

The sources underscored that liberation of Beit Jinn is of significant importance for the Syrian Army troops because it is the last main bastion of Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board) in Western Damascus.

A local official confirmed on Tuesday that the entire gunmen and their family members left al-Qaboun district in Eastern Damascus in the second and final phase of an evacuation deal concluded between the Syrian Army and the militants.

Damascus Governor General Bashr al-Saban said that 3,377 people including 1,604 gunmen left al-Qaboun district on Sunday and Monday within the framework of the second and final phase of the evacuation deal between the army and the militants.

He further said that a large number of militants, who laid down arms and joined peace with the army, received government amnesty and retuned to normal life, adding that the gunmen that had links to foreign countries, including Turkey and Saudi Arabia left the region for Northern Syria.

The Governor stressed that the area of al-Qaboun was completely clear of terrorists after the completion of the second and final phase of the evacuation of the armed groups.

He affirmed that the engineering units started to comb the area to dismantle Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and landmines which the armed groups left behind before leaving the region.

Earlier this month, the Syrian army advanced towards Badiyeh al-Sham region in Dara’a to defuse the joint plan of the US, Britain, Jordan and terrorist groups to create a buffer zone in Southern Syria.

A military source underlined the importance of the army forces’ advance from Tishrin thermal power plant in Eastern Damascus towards Badiyeh al-Sham region in Dara’a, and said the Syrian soldiers established security in the region between Eastern Damascus and Badiyeh.

He said that during the operations, the Syrian fighter jets and helicopters played an important role as they pounded the regions near Tal Dakouh and other regions linking to Dara’a from the South, adding that the operation forced the ISIL to withdraw.

Earlier reports said that the US sought to establish a buffer zone in a large part of Dara’a province and Quneitra so that they would gradually come out of the Syrian government control.

Other reports also said that the Jordanian and British military personnel were preparing for entering the Syrian soil. Also, the Syrian borders with Jordan and Israel witnessed unexpected military moves and measures.

US, UK in Massive Troops Movement Along Syria-Jordan Border: Report

(Telesur) ~ A regional news outlet released pictures of dozens of military vehicles believed to be from U.K. and U.S. forces along Jordan’s southern border.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and Jordan are mobilizing their troops along the border between Syria and Jordan, the al Mayadeen network reported. The pan-Arabist network based out of Beirut, Lebanon, released pictures showing dozens of military vehicles, reportedly in the southern border of the provinces of Suweida and Daraa. According to al Mayadeen, the images show U.S., British and Jordanian military including British battalions with “Challenger” tanks and a number of Cobra and Black Hawk helicopters. The media outlet says some 4,000 armed men are being trained in Jordan in the Al-Tanf area, along the Syrian border. SAA in south Damascus(1) and northeast Palmyra areas(2) 1



2



