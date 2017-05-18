Breaking: Iraqi forces liberate strategic airbase in west Mosul

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:28 PM) – The Iraqi pro-government forces of the militia Al-Nujaba have reportedly made new gains against the Islamic State (ISIS), as they took control over several villages in Iraqs border region, moving towards Syria.

While the Iraqi Ground Forces are currently securing the last pockets of the Islamic state in the latters former bastion Mosul in north Iraq, the forces of Al-Nujaba already aim to push ISIS out of the northwestern parts of the country.

Reports claim, that in their latest advances towards Al-Qaywaran the pro-gouvernment forces were able to liberate 4 villages. With those under their control, the first phase of this operation, whith the ultimate goal of freeing Al-Qaywaran, is completed.

With Al-Qaywaran still some 17 km away, the next step in their efforts, will be for the militia to seize control of the Thura airbase and Al-Ba´aj from the Islamic State. If they succeed, they will have layed the ground to finally claim back the important town of Al-Qaywaran from the terrorist group.

In addition the Iraqi Airforce took it’s bite from ISIS forces. The Iraqi AirForce Command confirmed that around 50 fighters of the Islamic state have been killed in a row of airstrikes on six different local headquartes of the Islamic state in Iraq. The headquarters were located in the regions of Tal Afar, Al Ba´aj and Qaywaran.

With the last days of the Islamic State in Mosul counted, Iraq also seeks to secure it’s border with Syria. This would further impede formers already crippled economy, which heavily relies on smuggling through the various porous borders of the region.