Details of US attack on Syrian military in southern Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition attacked a Syrian military convoy traveling through the southeastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, today, the Pentagon reported.

The Pentagon claimed a Syrian military convoy was heading towards their positions, when they decided to issue a warning; this was ignored, so the Coalition attacked the convoy.

Al-Masdar reached out to the Syrian military for details regarding today’s attack by the U.S. Coalition; so far, this is what’s known:

The U.S. Coalition warplane entered Syrian airspace from the Jordanian border

A convoy of five T-62 tanks were hit by the U.S. Coalition

Two tanks were destroyed

A Shilka was damaged

Six military personnel were killed and another three were wounded

Convoy consisted of soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), National Defense Forces (NDF), Hezbollah, and Imam Al-‘Ali Battalions

More details to come…

وكالة أوقات الشام الإخبارية

نقلت وكالة “رويترز” عن مسؤول أمريكي أن طائرات التحالف الدولي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة شنت غارة جوية على مواقع للقوات السورية.

وأفادت الوكالة عن المسؤول الأمريكي قوله، أنه تم شن الغارة ردا على تحرك الجيش السوري ضد قوات مدعومة من الولايات المتحدة، مشيرا إلى أن التحالف أطلق نيران تحذيرية أولا.

بدورها أشارت وكالة “فرنس برس” إلى أن الحادث وقع قرب الحدود السورية الأردنية.

وقال مصدر عسكري أمريكي للوكالة: “إن الضربات وقعت قرب بلدة التنف وأعقبت طلقات تحذيرية أطلقتها طائرات أمريكية بهدف ردع المقاتلين”.