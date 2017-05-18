Syria Breaking AMN News: S A takes control of largest rebel bunker in east Damascus, captures much of eastern Sweida and Al-Tafhah Hills in northeast Homs

Posted on May 18, 2017 by martyrashrakat
18/05/2017
BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside the National Defense Forces (NDF), resumed their offensive operations in the eastern countryside of Al-Sweida on Thursday, Al-Masdar’s Majd Fahd reported from Damascus.
The Syrian Arab Army’s 5th and 7th armored divisions managed to capture 35km of rebel-held territory in eastern Al-Sweida, today, reaching the imperative Al-Rasi’i Well after a fierce battle with the US-backed Jaysh Assoud Al-Sharqiya (FSA unit).
According to Fahd, the Syrian Arab Army is steadily pushing east to secure the Al-Sweida Governorate, while also applying pressure on the US and Jordanian forces trying to carve out a niche in this province in southern Syria.
Meanwhile, north of the Al-Sweida Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Legion, alongside the NDF, are preparing to resume their offensive in the southeastern countryside of Damascus; this attack will focus on the Iraqi border-crossing at Tanf.
By Leith Fadel
BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has taken the initiative in the eastern countryside of Homs recently, striking the Islamic State’s (ISIL) last positions around the strategic desert-city of Palmyra.
On Wednesday, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Legion continued where they left off one week earlier, liberating the long stretch of hilltops at Talat Al-Tafhah.
Video footage of the Syrian Arab Army liberating the Talat Al-Tafhah area was released by the Syrian Ministry of Defense on Thursday:
The Syrian Arab Army is currently in the process of attacking the Islamic State’s last positions at the Al-Sha’er Mountains, which have been under the control of the terrorist group for more than 18 months.
Syrian Army takes control of largest rebel bunker in east Damascus
By Chris Tomson
DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:40 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a massive jihadist headquarters located beneath the Al-Qaboun neighborhood which was liberated earlier this week following an evacuation deal.
The bunker contained hundreds of shells, improvised explosives and manufacturing units intended for booby traps and hell cannons to be used against the SAA’s 4th Mechanized Division and 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard.
Pictures of the underground facility, previously used by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham:
According to Al-Masdar News field correspondent Ibrahim Joudeh, the rebel HQ was the largest insurgent base to be captured by the SAA in the Syrian capital.The facility was unearthed near Sheikh Jaber mosque and contained a floor which functioned as a field hospital while another floor stored ammunition and fuel.
The military source added that the bunker had tunnels connecting it to the northern, western and eastern sections of Al-Qaboun, thus giving full mobility to rebel forces despite daily bombardment by the Syrian Arab Air Force and SAA artillery units since February.
Breaking: Syrian Army liberates 9 villages in east Aleppo
BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is on a roll, today, liberating a large chunk of territory in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.
Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army began the day by advancing southeast of the Tal Hassan Quarries, capturing two villages from the Islamic State (ISIL), including Jirah Kabir.
Following their advance this afternoon, the Syrian Arab Army stormed a number of small villages in the Maskanah Plain, killing and wounding several Islamic State terrorists.
According to a military source in east Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army captured the villages of Al-Khalidiyah, Al-Mazyounah, Umm Nasourah, Jubb ‘Ali, Khirbat Hassan, Attirah, Al-Nafiyah, Al-Sukkariyah, and Tal Hassan.
With today’s advance, the Syrian Arab Army is now within striking distance of the town of Maskanak for the first time in four years.