Syria Breaking AMN News: S A takes control of largest rebel bunker in east Damascus, captures much of eastern Sweida and Al-Tafhah Hills in northeast Homs

The Syrian Arab Army’s 5th and 7th armored divisions managed to capture 35km of rebel-held territory in eastern Al-Sweida, today, reaching the imperative Al-Rasi’i Well after a fierce battle with the US-backed Jaysh Assoud Al-Sharqiya (FSA unit).

According to Fahd, the Syrian Arab Army is steadily pushing east to secure the Al-Sweida Governorate, while also applying pressure on the US and Jordanian forces trying to carve out a niche in this province in southern Syria.

Meanwhile, north of the Al-Sweida Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Legion, alongside the NDF, are preparing to resume their offensive in the southeastern countryside of Damascus; this attack will focus on the Iraqi border-crossing at Tanf.