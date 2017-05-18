The Zionist regime, Israel, is the key mastermind of crisis in Syria

Posted on May 18, 2017 by martyrashrakat

(FNA) ~ Commander of Iran’s Basij (Volunteer) force Brigadier General Gholam-Hossein Gheib-Parvar underlined that Israel is orchestrating the terrorist events in Syria with the help of certain regional rulers and Takfiri militants.

“The sedition in Syria is one of the Zionist regime’s plots, and the puppet rulers in the region want to hit a blow at Islam in cooperation with Israel,” General Gheib-Parvar said, addressing a ceremony in the Northern city of Sari on Tuesday. “The Takfiri groups (also) seek to uproot Islam under the name of Islam but they cannot attain their ominous goals,” he added.

In relevant remarks in April 2016, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan warned the world states of the threat imposed by terrorist groups which are supported by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“We believe that today the entire world is threatened by insecurity, instability and spread of horror resulted from acts of the Takfiri-Zionist terrorist groups which are supported by the US, Israel and certain regional countries, headed by Saudi Arabia,” General Dehqan said, addressing the 2016 Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS).

He also downplayed the effectiveness of the so-called anti-terrorism coalitions by the terrorists’ supporters, saying they are not interested in serious and decisive battle against the terrorists and actually reinvigorate and recruit the terrorist groups under the disguise of humanitarian aid, truce, negotiations and deceptive slogans.

SOURCES:
Fars News Agency
Submitted by SyrianPatriots
War Press Info Network at :
https://syrianfreepress.wordpress.com/2017/05/17/israel-mastermind/
~
Advertisements

Filed under: GCC, ISIL, Saudia, Syria, Syrian Army, Takfiris, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |

«

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on May 18, 2017 at 9:14 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: