VIDEO: White Helmets clean up following rebel execution in southern Syria (+18 graphic)

Posted on May 18, 2017 by martyrashrakat
By Chris Tomson
18/05/2017

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (7:10 P.M.) – Revolting amateur footage emerged on Wednesday showing rebel militants conducting a summary execution in the town of Jasim in Daraa.

Shortly after the unarmed man was shot dead on camera in front of a large crowd, members of the renown White Helmets moved in to get rid of the body. The highly graphic scenes show blood pouring out of the executed man’s head:

Somewhat controversially, the White Helmets won an Oscar for best documentary earlier in 2017. The group is known to be first responders, rescuing civilians from the rubble, but operates almost exclusively in areas under Al-Qaeda control.

Since its inception in 2012, the White Helmets have been accused of covering up dozens of war crimes, standing idle by during executions and removing the corpses seconds later. Another similar video can be found below:

Chris Tomson @TheDaneChris

The White Helmets just blocked me. Why? For exposing their crimes. Watch this & make up your mind. @syriacivildef

3:36 PM – 27 Apr 2016
