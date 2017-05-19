Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(11-17 May 2017)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian in al-Nabi Saleh village weekly protest and another Jordanian in occupied Jerusalem .

Palestinian fisherman was killed, and his cousin was wounded in the Gaza Sea.

40 Palestinian civilians, including 13 children and 2 women, were wounded in the West Bank.

3 ambulances were directly targeted and sustained damage.

Israeli forces conducted 62 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 2 limited ones in the Gaza Strip.

79 civilians, including 9 children and 2 women, were arrested in the West Bank. Thirteen of them, including 3 children a woman, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

6 fishermen, including 2 children, were arrested. A fishing boat was confiscated and another one was damaged.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

3 civilians were arrested at military checkpoints in the West Bank.

A patient was arrested at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, north of the Gaza Strip.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (11-17 May 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian while participating in al-Nabi Saleh weekly demonstration; a Jordanian civilian in occupied Jerusalem and a fisherman in the Gaza Strip Sea. They wounded 41 Palestinian civilians, including 13 children and 2 women. One of them was wounded in the Gaza Strip, while the others were wounded in the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli naval forces continued to chase the Palestinian fishermen in the sea and opened fire at them.

In the West Bank, in new crime of the excessive use of force, on 13 May 2017, Israeli forces stationed at the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah, killed Saba’ ‘Obaidi (23), from Salfit, while participating in a weekly demonstration organized at the village entrance. Saba’ was hit with a Two-Two bullet, which penetrated his abdomen and waist from his heart side. Eyewitnesses confirmed that shooting was from a distance of less than 20 meters, and the Israeli soldier directly opened fire. According to PCHR’s investigations, the Israeli soldiers could have used less lethal force against demonstrators, who did not pose any threat to the life of the Israeli soldiers.

On 13 May 2017, Israeli forces killed a Jordanian civilian, Mohamed al-Kasaji (57), after he carried out a stabbing attack against an Israeli officer near al-Silsilah Gate in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. According to PCHR’s investigations, the Israeli forces could have arrested the abovementioned civilian; especially that he was wounded and could not move. However, one of the settlers’ guards fired another bullet at him and finished him off.

In the same context, the majority of the West Bank cities witnessed protests in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in the Israeli jails. Israeli forces used force against these protests, wounding 40 Palestinian civilians, including 13 children and 2 women. Twenty four of them sustained live bullet wounds, 15 sustained rubber-coated metal bullet wounds and another one sustained shrapnel wounds. The injuries ocurred as follows:

Protests in solidarity with the prisoners : 33 civilians were wounded, including 12 children and 2 women. Twenty two of them were wounded with live bullets, 10 others were wounded with metal bullets and another one sustained shrapnel wounds.

: 33 civilians were wounded, including 12 children and 2 women. Twenty two of them were wounded with live bullets, 10 others were wounded with metal bullets and another one sustained shrapnel wounds. Weekly protests against the annexation wall and settlement activities : 3 civilians were wounded with metal bullets.

: 3 civilians were wounded with metal bullets. Incursions: 4 civilians, including a child, were wounded. Two of them were hit with live bullets and 2 others were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets.

Israeli forces directly targeted ambulances, 3 of them sustained damage at the western entrance to Foreek village, east of Nablus.

In the Gaza Strip, concerning Israeli attacks on fishermen in the Gaza Sea, Israeli naval forces killed a fisherman, Mohamed Baker, and wounded his cousin after opening fire at a fishing boat. This crime confirms the continuation of the Israeli policy to target the life and safety of Palestinian fishermen, depriving them of freely sailing, even in the allowed areas to fish, and targeting their livelihood.

On 12 May 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sundaniyia shore, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at fishing boats and chased them.

On 14 May 2017, the Israeli gunboats stationed off shore heavily opened fire at fishing boats sailing within the allowed area off Khan Yuins shore, south of the Gaza Strip, north of Gaza City and northwest of Beit Lahia. As a result, 6 fishermen, including 2 children, were arrested and a fishing boat was confiscated.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 62 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 4 others into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 79 Palestinian civilians, including 9 children and 2 women. Thirteen of them, including 3 children and a woman, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs, while another civilian was arrested while participating in a protest supporting the Palestinian prisoners.

Among the arrested in this week, were ‘Isaa al-Ja’bari (51), a leader in Hamas Movement and former Minister of Local Government in the 10th Palestinian Government; and Ahmed Qatamish (67), political writer and researcher in the Palestinian cause affairs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 14 May 2017, Israeli forces moved into the east of Wadi al-Salqah village, east of Deir al-Balah, where they levelled lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. On the same day, these forces also moved into the east of al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and levelled lands as well.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 11 May 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in al-Saf Street in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jadallha Shoukah and then arrested his son Abdul Rahman (19).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Feras (30) and his brother Mohammed Khader Mousa (27).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Wad Rehal village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ashraf Mousa Thiyab (30) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nour Shams refugee camp, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Liath Abdul Fattah Isamil ‘Enayah (37) and Ahmed Abdul Qader Nasrallah (30).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yazan Manwar Sebatin (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested ‘Alaa’ Nasri Taqatqa (24) and Mahdi Salah Taqatqa (22).

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces moved into Rantees village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a grocery shop belonging to the family of Mo’taz Samih Wahdan, a prisoner in the Israeli jails. They then closed the abovementioned shop with a steel plate and withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 13:30, Israeli forces moved into Wad Abu al-Samn area, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Husam Hasan Abu Husain (23) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer, Ethna and Beit Oula villages in Hebron.

Friday, 12 May 2017

At approximately 12:50, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniya area, west of Jabalia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire heavily at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties no material damages were reported.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Obaidiah village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nadim Ahmed al-‘Asa (25) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Nour Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Taha Salah Sadeq Erani (42).

At approximately 21:00, Israeli forces moved into Um al-Daliah area, south of Hebron. They interrupted a wedding party belonging to Abu Turki Family and then arrested Fehmi Abu Turki (28) and took him to an unknown destination.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta, al-Thaheriyah, Sa’ir and Emrish villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 1 4 May 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses. In the meantime, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who immediately opened fire at them. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the left leg and a 15-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the left leg. They wounded civilians were transferred to Dr. Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin to receive medical treatment. They then arrested 2 civilians, including a child namely Mohammed Mahmoud ‘Ar’arawi (17) and Yaseen ‘Ali ‘Amouri (18).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Hasan Yasser Harb (19) and Bara’ Ghassan Mohammed al-Hendi (20).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Ezzat Shakarnah and then arrested ‘Alaa’ (18) and Bahaa.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Birah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Suleiman Qatamesh (67), political writer and researcher in the Palestinian cause affairs, and then arrested him. It should be noted that Qatamesh served more than 12 years in the Israeli jails during several arrests.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military bulldozers moved about 100 meters into the west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Wadi al-Salqa village, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. The bulldozers levelled the lands adjacent to the abovementioned border. The incursion continued for hours before the Israeli forces redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

At approximately 09:30, Israeli forces accompanied with several military bulldozers moved about 100 meters into the east of al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled the lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The incursion continued for hours before the Israeli forces redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

At approximately 18:50, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore heavily opened fire in the vicinity of Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area adjacent to Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 20:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore in the northern Gaza Strip opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. The Israeli gunboats surrounded a fishing boat belonging to ‘Ashour Shamalakh. The boat was manned by 3 fishermen namely Mohammed Sa’id Abdul Razeq Baker (17), Mohammed Tareq Abdul Razeq Baker (22) and Abdullah Sabri Mahmoud Baker (19). The soldiers ordered the fishermen to take off their clothes, jump into the water and swim towards the boat. They were then taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 23:45, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. The Israeli gunboats surrounded a fishing boat belonging to Amin Rushdi Saleh Abu Wardah (49) from Jabalia. The boat was manned by Amin’s sons namely Yusuf (27), Mohammed (24) and Husain (13) and sailing within 2 nautical miles. The soldiers ordered the fishermen to take off their clothes, jump into the water and swim towards their boat. They also confiscated the boat and 10 pieces of fishing net and took the fishermen to an unknown destination.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir village and Yatta in and Hebron and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Monday, 15 May 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nemrah neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Essa Khairi Essa al-Ja’bari (51), a leader in Hamas movement and former Minister of Local Government in the 10th Palestinian Government. They then arrested him and confiscated his car.

‘Essa’s wife said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“We woke up on sounds of movement and knocks on the door. When my husband opened the door, there were a number of Israeli soldiers along with his relative, who was brought by them to guide them to our home. They then locked us in a room as 2 soldiers stood near me and my 3 daughters pointing their weapons at us. A female soldier asked my husband if he has something to do with elections. The soldiers then ordered him to bring his car key. After that, they violently searched the house and then took my husband to a room and questioned him for an hour and a half. They then ordered him to come with them to his car. My neighbors later informed me that the soldiers thoroughly searched the car. The soldiers then brought my husband home, allowed him to wear his clothes in order to arrest him and confiscated our car.”

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in ‘Asidah area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalil Abdul Fattah Sabe’i Sabarnah (40) using police dogs. They later withdrew and no arrests were reported. In the meantime, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Salem Sabarnah and arrested his son Ramzi (22). They withdrew and headed towards “Karmi Tsur” settlement, south of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Na’im Funoun (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf ‘Omran Abu Husain (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:20, Israeli forces moved into Jayous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed ‘Adel Hazahzah (16) and then arrested him.

In a new crime of extreme use of force and continuation of Israel’s policy to target the fishermen and their safety and deny them from freely sailing and fishing within the allowed fishing area, Israeli naval forces killed the fisherman Mohammed Baker after they opened fire at the boat manned by him and his cousin, who was wounded. According to PCHR’s investigation, at approximately 08:30 on Monday, 15 May 2017, an Israeli gunboat accompanied with a rubber boat opened fire at a Palestinian fishing boat sailing within 3 nautical miles off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Gaza City. The boat was manned by 4 fishermen namely ‘Omran Majed Baker (33), his two brothers; Fadi (32) and Mohammed (25), and their cousin Mohammed Zeyad Hasan Baker (32), and all of them are from Gaza. The fishermen fled by their boat to the south, but the Israeli gunboat manned by 8 soldiers armed with automatic rifles chased the boat and were able to target directly its engine. As a result, the boat stopped off shore in front of the Intelligence Service office, west of Gaza, and ‘Omran was hit with 2 metal bullets to the leg and abdomen. After that, a soldier opened fire from a 3-meter distance at the fishermen, wounding Mohammed Baker with a live bullet to the upper side of abdomen. Mohammed then fell down as part of his bowels got out. However, the soldiers forced the fishermen to move Mohammed to their boat and then sailed towards Ashqelon. At approximately 16:30 on the same day, Mohammed was announced dead succumbing to his wounds in Barzilai Hospital. His body was then transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza after coordinating with the Palestinian Liaison office.

“At approximately 08:00, I sailed with my cousins ‘Omran, Fadi and Mohammed Majed Baker from Gaza Seaport along with another fishing boat manned by 4 fishermen. After 15 minutes, We arrived at al-Sudaniya area sailing within 3 nautical miles off al-Waha shore about 1.5 miles off the allowed fishing area. When we started fishing, I saw an Israeli gunboat accompanied with a rubber boat coming from the north and speeding towards us. ‘Omran turned on the engine, headed to the south and stationed off the Intelligence Service office. I then saw the rubber boat speeding towards us and arrived in less than 2 minutes. There were 8 navy soldiers, 4 of whom were masked. The distance between us was about two meters when 2 soldiers randomly opened fire at us while we were trying to avoid being shot. Ten minutes later, the soldiers directly opened fire at us from a 3-meter distance. As a result, Fadi Majed Baker (32) sustained 2 rubber-coated metal bullets to the leg and abdomen. The Israeli gunboat continued chasing us, but suddenly appeared in front of our boat and the soldiers directly opened fire at the boat engine. As a result, the boat stopped, and Mohammed was wounded and fell down. We shouted to inform the soldiers that Mohammed is wounded. One of the soldiers then ordered us to come to the boat front while the other soldiers kept shooting above our heads. I carried Mohammed, who was wounded and part of his bowels were out. He was foaming and then went into coma. The soldier, who was driving the gunboat, ordered me to carry Mohammed while 2 other soldiers took him to the gunboat, sailing towards Ashkelon. Furthermore, the other Israeli boat dragged our boat, which was hit with 6 live bullets, to the Gaza Seaport after an hour, but we lost the fishing net.”

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Shyoukh, Beit Kahel, al-Raihiyah and Karma villages in Hebron; Jayous and ‘Ezbet al-Tabib villages, east of Qalqiliyah.

Tuesday, 16 May 2017

At approximately 00:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses, shops and petrol station and then confiscated a number of surveillance cameras. In the meantime, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in the outskirts of the abovementioned camp and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the soldiers. The soldiers fired metal bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them in response. As a result, 2 young men sustained metal bullet wounds and received medical treatment in the spot. Moreover, the Israeli forces arrested 3 civilians namely Mohammed Zeyad ‘Arafah (19), the brothers Raslan (18) and Majd Abu Quaier (19).

At approximately 01:55, Israeli forces moved into Qarawet Bani Zaid village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ahlam Hmazah Mustafa al-Maloukh (16). Ahlam’s father said to PCHR’s fieldworker that 20 Israeli soldiers surrounded the house from all sides while some of them raided and searched the house. They then took Ahlam, who was sleeping in her room. One of the soldiers ordered Ahlam to approach him and then handcuffed her. The soldiers took her to a military jeep that was stationed in the center of the village. It should be noted that Ahlam is a 10-grade student in Qarawa Secondary School for Girls.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus,. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Hamzah Ahmed Sa’id Ramadan (26) and Taleb Samir Taleb Seldawi (21).

At around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in the schools area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Salamah Mohammed Salamah ‘Arjan (30) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron, and stationed in the eastern area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Eshaq Mohammed Naji Hureizat (40) and then arrested him and his wife Suzan Ahmed Mohammed Abu Qabitah (32). They claimed that they found a weapon in the house while searching.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 4 civilians, including a child, namely Karim ‘Omran Abdullah Husain (14), Nidal Safwan Salim (15), Abdul ‘Aziz Farid Husain (20) and ‘Omran Abdullah ‘Omran Husain (43).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Jala. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of the former prisoner Mo’tasem Ayoub Jaber and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalil ‘Arafah Abu Sorour (25) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mousa Khaled Abdul Mo’ti (18) and Ibrahim ‘Adel Zahran (18).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in ‘Asidah area and the Industrial Area. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested ‘Aziz Mahmou Ekleil (26) and Mohammed No’man Za’aqiq (23). They also handed a summons to Mohammed Zuhair al-‘Alami (22) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aqabet Jaber refugee camp in the southwestern area in Jericho. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Na’el Jehad Abu al-‘Asal (47).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Balatah refugee camp, southeast of Nablus; Dura, Abu al-‘Asja and al-Thaheriyah villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 17 May 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 6 civilians namely Husain Zaki al-Ashqar (27), Morad Abdullah Masimi (18), Nehad Abu Keshek (25), Ahmed Jaser al-Shubaki (33), Thaer Zahi Shalabi (29) and ‘Adnan Naief Bashkar (32).

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with military jeeps and an armored personnel carrier moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in Karisah neighborhood, east of the city. They surrounded Khelet Msalam area, totally closed it, established a checkpoint on the road and prevented civilians’ vehicles from moving. The soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to Rezeq Abdullah al-Rjoub (55), who served 15 years in the Israeli jails. They detained the family members outside the house and confiscated their cell phones. They then thoroughly searched the house until 13:00 after damaging its contents. Rezeq was questioned and informed to choose which country he wants to travel to as the Israeli forces will offer him facilitations. After 12 hours of searching, the Israeli forces withdrew, but no arrests were reported. It should be noted the Israeli forces confiscated the car of the abovementioned civilian 3 months ago.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. they raided and searched a house belonging to Zeyad Eyad Hamamrah (19) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron, and stationed in Wad al-Ghamari area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Kayed Qaysieh (38) and then withdrew, but no arrests were reported. At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Qusai Abdul ‘Aziz Salim (20) in the northern neighborhood and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in al-Kakafah neighborhood in the center of the city. they raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 4 civilians, including a child, namely Mohammed Khader al-‘amour (16), Mo’taz Khader al-‘Amour (20), ‘Asef ‘Amer al-‘Amour (19) and ‘Abas Mohammed Shuhadah (19).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bani Na’im village, east of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Suheib Abdul Hamid Abu Jawour (28) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-‘Aroub refugee camp, Sa’ir, Beit Marsam and Wad al-Shajnah villages in Hebron.

Use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrations protesting settlement activities and the construction of the annexation wall

Demonstrations in Protest against the Annexation Wall and Settlement Activities

In a new crime of excessive use of force, Israeli forces stationed at the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah, killed a Palestinian Civilian and wounded 3 others while participating in the weekly protest organized at the aforementioned entrance. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) strongly condemns this new crime. PCHR hereby stresses this crime was committed after the Israeli political and military leaders gave the Israeli soldiers the green light to shed the Palestinian blood in light of the international community’s policy to tolerate Israel for crimes committed by the Israeli soldiers against Palestinian civilians.

According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ testimonies, at approximately 13:30 on Friday, 13 May 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians from different areas organized the weekly protest at the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. The protest was in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on an open hunger strike in the Israeli jails. A number of youngsters threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers stationed there. The Israeli soldiers immediately fired live and rubber-coated metal bullets in addition to Two-Two bullets at the stone-throwers. At approximately 14:30, a number of Palestinian youngsters approached and threw Molotov Cocktails at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the main entrance to the village. Meanwhile, 3 soldiers were on the roof of an uninhabited house, so they opened fire at the youngsters. As a result, four of them were wounded. One of them was identified as Saba’ Nidal ‘Abeidi (20), from Salfit, who was hit with a two-two bullet that penetrated his abdomen and waist from the heart side. Saba’ had run about 20 meters screaming before he fell on his face. Meanwhile, the three other wounded civilians, whom PCHR keeps their names for fear of being arrested, were hit with metal bullets to the head. A number of youngsters rushed to save the four wounded persons and directly took them to an ambulance belonging to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), which transferred them to Martyr Yasser ‘Arafat Hospital in Salfit. Doctors there then declared death of Sabaa’ after he underwent an urgent surgery. Doctors added that the other wounded civilians were admitted to the Emergency Department for medical treatment, and their condition was described as moderate. Eyewitnesses said to PCHR’s fieldworker that Israeli forces directly opened fire at the four civilians from a distance of 20 meters. PCHR’s investigations emphasize that Israeli forces could have used less lethal force against the protestors who approached the soldiers as the latter were not posing threat to lives of the soldiers. Moreover, PCHR’s previous investigations showed that many Palestinian civilians who were hit with metal bullets from a close distance were killed, indicating Israeli forces’ premeditated intention to claim as many victims as they could among the Palestinian protestors.

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized demonstrations in Bil’in and Nil’in villages, west of Ramallah, protesting against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

Demonstrations in Solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli jails

At approximately 13:30 on Thursday, 11 May 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli jails at the northern entrance of al-Birah. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint established near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. When the protestors approached the abovementioned checkpoint, the soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters, sound bombs and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. As a result, 13 civilians, including 3 children and 2 women, were wounded. Eight civilians sustained live bullet wounds, 4 others sustained metal bullet wounds and a civilian sustained a live bullet shrapnel wound. The wounded civilians were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. Their injuries were classified as moderate.

Following the Friday prayer on 12 May 2017, hundreds of Palestinian civilians performed the prayer at the crossroad of Beta village, south of Nablus upon a call from the National Committee to Support the Prisoners to perform the Friday prayer in the confrontation areas with the Israeli forces to support the prisoners’ legitimate demands. At the end of the prayer, the civilians threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, an 18-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the face. He was then transferred to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus for medical treatment and later left the hospital.

Following the same Friday prayer, hundreds of Palestinian civilians performed prayers at the entrance to Beit Furik village, east of Nablus, upon a call from the National Committee to Support the Prisoners to perform the Friday prayer in the confrontation areas with the Israeli forces to support the prisoners’ legitimate demands. At the end of the prayer, the civilians threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 45-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the head. He was then transferred to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus for medical treatment and later left the hospital.

Israeli forces directly targeted the ambulances the ambulances there that were damaged as follows:

A PRCS ambulance: the right-back tire was hit with a live bullet. Paramedic Fawaz al-Betar, was driving the ambulance and offering first aid to a wounded civilian; A PRCS ambulance: the left-rear window was hit with a metal bullet. The ambulance was travelled by officer ‘Alaa’ Mansour; and An ambulance belonging to ‘Aqraba municipality: left-rear window and structure of the ambulance were hit with a metal bullet. The ambulance was travelled by Officer Yusuf Mousa Deriyah.

Officer Yusuf Deriyah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 13:00, on Friday, 12 May 2017, 3 other PRCS ambulances and I were stationed at the main entrance to Beit Furik village, east of Nablus. The young men threw stones at the Israeli forces when the distance between us and the soldiers was about 700 meters. The soldiers then targeted my ambulance with a metal bullet, directly hitting the right the door. I stepped out to see the damage, so the soldiers fired another bullet towards me. That bullet penetrated the front structure of another PRCS ambulance travelled by officer ‘Alaa’ Mansour. We immediately decided to move from the area towards Beit Furik village. When the ambulance travelled by the officer ‘Alaa’ Manour moved, the soldiers fired a metal bullet at the back of it and fired several bullets at my ambulance. We stopped at the entrance to Beit Furik village. Few minutes later, a civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the head. Officer Fazwaz al-Betar went to the area to evacuate the wounded civilian towards the abovementioned village. The soldiers again fired a live bullet that hit the right-rear window of the ambulance.”

On Friday afternoon, Palestinian civilians organized a protest in the center of Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They made their way to the main entrance to the village in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners, who went on hunger strike. When the protestors approached the abovementioned entrance, the Israeli forces fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 21-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg.

At approximately 12:30 on Monday, 15 May 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a peaceful protest at the northern entrance to al-Birah in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike and in commemoration of the 69th anniversary of Nakba. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers stationed at al-Mahkamah checkpoint near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. When the protestors approached the abovementioned checkpoint, the soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters, sound bombs and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. As a result, 15 civilian, including 9 children, were wounded. Twelve civilians were hit with live bullets and the 3 others were hit with metal bullets. The wounded civilians were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. Their injuries were classified as moderate

At approximately 13:30 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the center of al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah organized a peaceful protest along with civilians from near villages in commemoration of the 69th anniversary of Nakba. They made their way to the Israeli watchtower established at the main entrance to the village. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who fired rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas canister and sound bombs at them. As a result, a 45-year-old civilian from Beit Rema village sustained a metal bullet wound to the right leg. He was transferred via a PRCS ambulance to Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit to receive medical treatment.

On Wednesday morning, 17 May 2017, a number of Palestinian young men gathered at the western entrance to Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. The protestors closed Street (60) with rocks and set fire to tires in solidarity with the prisoners on hunger strike. The soldiers stationed in the vicinity of “Ofra” settlement, fired live bullets at them in response. As a result, Ibrahim Rasem Hamed (19) was hit with a live bullet and then arrested. Following that, the Israeli forces moved into Silwad village. They raided and searched a number of houses and then closed the main entrance with cement cubes before they withdrew from the village.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested

