In pictures: Tens of thousands take to the streets in Sanaa to protest Saudi, US war on Yemen

By Chris Tomson
20/05/2017

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (9:10 P.M.) – On Saturday, tens of thousands of people gathered in downtown Sanaa hours after Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first overseas tour to Riyadh.

In the morning hours, mosques across the capital called on civilians to join the protests, Yemeni correspondent Naseh Shaker told Al-Masdar News. Subsequently, people amassed in the Sabaeen Square around noon in a rally dubbed “No to US terrorism on Yemen”.

The Houthi-led Supreme Revolutionary Committee organized the protest in the heart of capital, just one hundred meters from a spot where Saudi warplanes killed 140 residents and injured more than 500 back in October 8, 2016.

Somewhat ironically, Saudi warplanes could be heard buzzing over the capital amid Saturday’s protests which condemned US and Saudi war crimes in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Libya.

Protesters also mocked a controversial statement by Donald Trump in which he reffered to Saudi Arabia as a “milk cow”, hinting at the Gulf Kingdom’s oil reserves. In line with characteristic Houthi humour, some Yemeni peasants brought a cow to the Sabaeen square dressed as a Saudi cow ready to be milked.

Photos of the event:

Chris Tomson | Al-Masdar News
Chris Tomson | Al-Masdar News
Chris Tomson | Al-Masdar News
Chris Tomson | Al-Masdar News
Chris Tomson | Al-Masdar News
Chris Tomson | Al-Masdar News

The demonstration comes just one day after the troops loyal to Sanaa launched a long-range ballistic missile called ‘Burkan 2’ on the Saudi capital Riyadh.

