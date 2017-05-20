THE BROTHERHOOD BETWEEN MALCOLM X (R.A.) AND DR. MOHAMMAD TAKI MEHDI (R.A.): HOW SHI’A ISLAM CHANGED MALCOLM X FOREVER

by Jonathan Azaziah

To mark Malcolm X’s (R.A.) 92nd birthday, I’m going to go ahead and drop a gem on y’all that is going to both wow you and put a great many things into perspective about the revolutionary giant’s life and martyrdom–a gem that you’ve never encountered before because Saudi-funded “Muslim” groups and “Muslim” Brotherhood types have attempted to falsely and maliciously portray Malcolm’s reversion to Islam as a “victory” for Salafi-Wahhabism. While El-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz was indeed guided by the great Sunni scholars of Al-Azhar, and while he famously wrote in the Egyptian Gazette on August 25th, 1964 that he was trying with all his heart “to live the life of a true Sunni Muslim”, the man who had the most profound impact on him and who represented the guiding force that led him away from the heterodox beliefs of the Nation of Islam, was Iraqi-American Shi’a scholar, activist and father of the Arab nationalist struggle in the US, Dr. Mohammad Taki “M.T.” Mehdi (R.A.) Born in Karbala where his father owned a coffee shop and raised in New York City, M.T. was Husseini to the core and a towering figure himself, fiercely campaigning for the Palestinian cause until the day of his death and routinely exposing Zionist domination of media, politics and entertainment within the United Snakes of IsraHELL. He was harassed, bullied, attacked and there were multiple attempts on his life by Jewish terrorists throughout his time on this plane. The Iraqi legend first met Malcolm X in 1958 and they maintained close contact over the next 7 years.

Dr. Mehdi was the one who personally booked Malcolm’s Hajj and also led Malcolm into militancy on the issues of Palestine and the pernicious Zionist influence in Western affairs. We can also salute M.T., who was very light in complexion, for being the catalyst for Malcolm’s awakening on race and disconnection from the “Black supremacist” teachings of the corrupt Elijah Muhammad.

Most remarkably of all, the Iraqi revolutionary told Malcolm of Imam Hussein (A.S.) and his sacrifice in Karbala often. What the Master of Martyrs (A.S.) endured on Ashoura deeply impacted Malcolm, according to those closest to M.T. For years, biographers, researchers and supporters of Hajj Malik wondered why that despite him being fully cognizant of the target painted on his back by the FBI, the ADL and their proxies within the NOI, he still loosened his security detail, told his bodyguards to disarm, and invited his wife and children to what would be his final speech in the Audubon Ballroom even with the dangers at hand. And yet none of these personalities ever delved into Malcolm’s connection, friendship and brotherhood with Dr. Mehdi.

This is it, right here. Why was Malcolm so seemingly “care-free” in his last days? Because like Imam Hussein (A.S.), Malcolm X embraced his destiny as a martyr and walked into the light emanating from it with love and dignity. Indeed, like the Karbala 72 themselves, he did not cower in the face of the conspiracy seeking to destroy him for he knew his blood would give rise to millions like him after he perished.

While we cannot say for certain that Hajj Malik died as a Shi’a, what we can attest to, unequivocally, is that Shi’a Islam, through Dr. Mohammad Taki Mehdi (R.A.), changed the man born as Malcolm Little forever. We can also say–unequivocally as well I might add–that Malcolm X (R.A.) would not have become such a global force if it weren’t for the bespectacled Iraqi Shi’a revolutionary from NYC that humbly and quietly assisted him to break free from the NOI’s shackles so he could enter into the abode of true Islam.

Moreover, it is hardly the point to ponder about what Islamic school of thought Malcolm belonged to, not to mention insulting to both his memory and M.T.’s for that matter. Instead, what should be concluded and joyously celebrated about the link between Hajj Malik and Dr. Mehdi is that just as Hajj Malik represents, to all of us, a heroic figure of anti-colonialism, Black nationalism, anti-imperialism, Anti-Zionism and Islamic Liberation Theology, he also represents beautiful Islamic unity. For he is a revolutionary spirit and a living energy of goodness, justice and truth birthed by the intersection of Sunni Islam and Shi’a Islam.

On Malcolm X’s 92nd birthday, we should commemorate him as 100% Husseini, who spoke, fought and died for Haqq on behalf for all of humanity regardless of race on the one hand, and the entire Ummah regardless of “sect” on the other. And we have Dr. Mohammad Taki Mehdi, Iraq’s own, to thank for his instrumental role in helping Hajj Malik mold himself into the incandescent, transcendent beacon of Mouqawamah that we have all come to know, love and cherish.