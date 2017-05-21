“The Coup d’état Has Begun Which Will Divide America” [X22Report]

Posted on by michaellee2009

Source

There is a special investigator to investigate the Russian collusion fantasy. ~/~ Trump responds and says he has nothing to hide. ~/~ On May 3rd, Comey admits that there was no obstruction of justice and nobody asked him to stop the investigation. ~/~ 60% of the positions in government have been filled by Obama. ~/~ The deep state is dividing the US and they are pushing their agenda to remove Trump. ~/~ Venezuela crisis is worsening and the deep state wants to interfere via the UN. ~/~ Trump and South Korea agree that they would talk to Kim Jong Un. ~/~ Trump advisers want 50,000 troops in Afghanistan. ~/~ US coalition forces violate the de-escalation zone and fire upon the Syrian Army. ~/~ There is another piece of malware that is worse than wannacry.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Afghanistan, Assad, China, Clinton, Corporate Media, cyberwar, Deep State, Fabrications, Libya, North Korea, Obama, Philippines, regime change, Russia, Stephen Lendman, Syria, Syrian Army, Trump, USA, Venezuela, Yemen | Tagged: FBI |