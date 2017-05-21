Yemeni air defense forces target Saudi F-15 fighter jet (VIDEO)

Posted on May 21, 2017 by martyrashrakat

By Ivan Castro

21/05/2017

SANA’A, YEMEN (8:50 P.M.) – On Saturday evening, Yemeni Air Defense officials announced their forces had shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Saadeh province in northern Yemen.

Today Al-Sahat TV, a satellite channel broadcasting from Beirut, published a video supposedly showing the moment when the warplane was hit by a surface-to-air missile:

As it can be seen on video, the fighter jet was damaged, but onboard systems likely survived the hit enabling pilot to continue flight.

According to Al-Sahat TV, the pilot managed to fly his jet to Saudi airspace. Its fate remains unknown, with some sources saying pilot was able to land the aircraft at a Saudi airbase, while others claim that pilot ejected from the plane which consequently crashed over the territory of Saudi Arabia.

What looks almost unquestionable in this situation is that Yemeni government based in Sana’a and its allies, Houthi movements, for the first time since the beginning of Saudi invasion of Yemen in 2015, demonstrated capabilities to shoot down enemy fighter jets and readiness to use these capabilities.

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, GCC, Saudia, USA, War on Yemen, Yemen |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: