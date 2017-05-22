Palestinians Hold General Strike ahead of Trump’s Visit

Posted on by indigoblue76

May 22, 2017

Palestinians are holding a general strike in the West Bank and the Gaza strip in solidarity with hunger striking prisoners in Israeli jails ahead of President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to the occupied Palestinian territories.

Hundreds of protesters blocked roads in cities and towns of the West Bank to observe a “Day of Rage” as the hunger strike entered its 36th day Monday. A Palestinian advocacy group says several of the hundreds of hunger striking prisoners were hospitalized. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities continue to prevent access to the hunger strikers and keep them isolated from other prisoners.

Stores and government offices closed down, public transportation ground to a halt and main thoroughfares in Palestinian cities were empty of people and cars.

The Palestinian prisoners’ affairs committee called for a “day of rage” on Tuesday, when Trump visits Bethlehem, for “the voice of the prisoners to be heard by the president.”

Palestinian factions also released a statement, calling for “unity and assimilation with our brave prisoners,” as they threw their weight behind Monday’s general strike.

They slammed Washington’s support for the Israeli occupation and called on the Palestinian public to join the action in a bid to reject a possible resumption of talks with Israel under the US sponsorship.

Source: Websites

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Gaza, Israel-USA Relationship, Jerusalem, Nazi Israel, Occupied W Bank, Palestine, Prisoners of Zion, Saudia, Trump, USA | Tagged: Hunger strike |