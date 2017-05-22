Several people killed as massive explosion rocks Manchester

Police said they were responding to reports of an explosion and that there were a number of confirmed casualties and others injured.
“We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming,” concert-goer Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters.
“It was a huge explosion — you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out.”
Manchester Arena, the largest indoor arena in Europe, opened in 1995 and has a capacity for 21,000 people, according to its website. It is a popular concert and sporting venue.
A spokesman for Ariana Grande’s record label said that the singer was “okay”. A video posted on Twitter showed fans screaming and running out of the venue.
Britain is on its second-highest alert level of “severe” meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.
Reblogged this on TheFlippinTruth and commented:
Deep State reminds electorate not to abandon ruling Tory elite with ‘terror’ event. Strong & Stable is the Tory message to be hammered from now until election day