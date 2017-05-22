The USA is Owned by Israel

RELATED:
David Melech Friedman,
the new U.S. Ambassador to Israel
- David Melech Friedman, the new U.S. Ambassador to Israel visits Western Wall.
- On December 15, 2016, the transition team of President-elect Donald Trump announced that Friedman had been selected to be the nominee as the United States Ambassador to Israel.
- Four days prior to the election, Friedman released a statement promising to move the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, one of Trump’s campaign promises.
- Friedman became the U.S. ambassador to Israel on May 15, 2017 when he presented his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.
- Friedman was one of four children born to Morris S. Friedman and Addi Friedman and grew up in North Woodmere, New York. His middle name, Melech, means “king” in Hebrew.
- His father was a rabbi at Temple Hillel, a Conservative synagogue in North Woodmere, and served as the head of the New York Board of Rabbis.
- Friedman is an Orthodox Jew and is fluent in Hebrew.
Advertisements
Filed under: Israel-USA Relationship, Jewish Lobby, Jewish Power, Netanyahu, Tax Dollars at Work, Trump, US Foreign Policy, USA, Zionist entity |
Leave a Reply