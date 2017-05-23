Terrorists Rapidly Losing Ground in Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 23, 2017

The Syrian army and allies launched a large scale campaign against ISIL terrorists in the area between eastern Qalamoun in Damascus countryside and Palmyra city in Homs southeastern countryside, controlling 1000 square kilometers and killing dozens of the takfiri militants.

تشير الخريطة إلى التقدم في هذا المحور (محور رقم ٢ على الخريطة) إضافة إلى المحاور جميعا

The map shows progress on this axis (axis 2 on the map) as well as all the axes

click the image to enlarge

One of the ISIL militants was arrested as the group’s takfiris escaped the military fronts due to their collapsing morale.

It is worth noting that the campaign is still ongoing.

Source: Hezbollah Military Media Center

