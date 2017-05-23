The Arsonist!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The house of Al-Saud is indeed responsible not only for distorting the real human, peaceful and tolerant face of Islam and all humanity. The Wahabbi Al-Saud family imposed by force on the people of Arabian Peninsula by the colonial greedy forces of exploitation and colonialization are indeed not only stupid, ignorant but even work as to impose their deformed vision and paralysis upon all Arabs.

Petrodollar can buy terrorists, slaughter, means of destruction and slaughter ; but never can buy humanity, pride, honor, nor amity and fraternity! Petrodollar might buy a businessman, make business deal, but never possess others’ sovereignty, integrity and self-determination. Al least, when it comes to Syria, petrodollar cost the Syrians part of their infrastructure, some of their beloved and cements!

The dirty Saudi petrodollar can in way dispose the Syrians from their history, civilization, and deep roots. The Saudi petrodollar can bribe the entire globe of today but never the owners of the rights! The Saudi Wahabbi petrodollar can make another 11thSeptember against America, can bribe US authorities and others; but can never bring back a single lost innocent life.

The fire to be set ablaze by Mr. Trump-businessman current visit are sure to burn the arsonists before all others! If in the past the good-hearted gave pieces of advices to the blind as to spare life, who knows if there would remain such pieces of advice for the coming! With this in mind, it is suffice to recall Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard reaction to the arms deal with immediate condemnation.

Gabbard, a Democrat, blasted the deal – which she said includes an additional $350 billion over the next 10 years – saying Saudi Arabia is “a country with a devastating record of human rights violations at home and abroad, and a long history of providing support to terrorist organizations that threaten the American people.”

“Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest sponsor and propagator of the extremist Wahhabi Salafist ideology that fuels terrorist groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda,” a media release from Rep. Gabbard stated. “Based on Saudi Arabia’s history and track record, there is a significant likelihood these weapons will be used against innocent civilians or end up in the hands of terrorist groups.”

“Saudi Arabia has spent hundreds of billions of dollars spreading their extreme Wahhabi Salafist ideology around the world, creating fertile ground for terrorist organizations like ISIS and al-Qaeda to recruit, while simultaneously providing direct support to terrorist groups who pose a direct threat to US interests and who are fighting to overthrow the Syrian government. The hypocrisy in the Trump administration’s actions toward Saudi Arabia began in February 2017 with the newly-appointed CIA Director Mike Pompeo presenting Saudi Crown Prince bin Nayef with the George Tenet Award in recognition of Prince bin Nayef’s ‘excellent intelligence performance, in the domain of counter-terrorism and his unbound contribution to realise world security and peace.’’ Underscored Senator Tulsi Gabbard.

”This hypocrisy continues now as the Trump administration talks tough against ISIS and terrorism, while selling weapons to, supporting, and praising a country that beheads dissidents, oppresses women, persecutes religious minorities, atheists, and LGBT people, and is the greatest supporter of terror groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS in the world today. This arms deal will enable Saudi Arabia to use U.S.-made weapons in their war crimes against Yemeni civilians in a brutal civil war, and continue perpetuating human rights atrocities at home and abroad,” said Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

The arms deal runs contrary proposed bipartisan legislation supported by Gabbard: H.R. 608, the Stop Arming Terrorists Act, which Gabbard says “would prohibit any Federal agency from using taxpayer dollars to provide weapons, cash, intelligence, or any support to armed militants who are allied with al-Qaeda, ISIS and other terrorist groups, and it will prohibit the U.S. government from funneling money and weapons through other countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar who are directly or indirectly supporting terrorists.”

Dr. Mohammad Abdo Al-Ibrahim

alibrahim56@hotmail.com

