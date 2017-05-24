Long Sought US Regime Change in Venezuela

SEE ALSO Six Dead, 30 Public Institutions Attacked in Barinas as Violent Protests Continue

Venezuela Violence: Alleged Chavista Set on Fire as Death Toll Hits 55

Trump: ‘We Will do Whatever is Necessary’ to ‘Fix’ Venezuela

Maternity Hospital Attacked in Venezuela, Death Toll Rises to 53

Full story »

Stephen Lendman

Venezuela’s sovereign independence, Bolivarian fairness, and world’s largest oil reserves make it a prime US target for regime change – wanting pro-Western puppet rule replacing democratic governance.

In mid-February, before taking office as secretary of state, Rex Tillerson said “(i)f confirmed, I would urge close cooperation with our friends in the hemisphere, particularly Venezuela’s neighbors Brazil and Colombia, as well as multilateral bodies such as the OAS, to seek a negotiated transition to democratic rule in Venezuela” – code language for lawless regime change.

He ignored raging US political and economic war, bashing President Nicolas Maduro, calling current made-in-the-USA conditions “largely a product of its incompetent and dysfunctional government, first under Hugo Chavez, and now under his designated successor…”

He outrageously urged imposition of tougher sanctions for what he called human rights abuses and “anti-democratic practices.”

In early May, National Security Advisor HR McMaster met with opposition National Assembly president Julio Borges, agreeing on restoring stability as quickly as possible – by regime change they failed to explain.

According to White House press secretary Sean Spicer, they discussed “the need for the government to adhere to the Venezuelan Constitution, release political prisoners, respect the National Assembly, and hold free and democratic elections” – code language for Washington’s regime change intention.

Despite government calls for dialogue and negotiations to resolve things, manipulated violent protests continue – at least 52 deaths since early April, hundreds more injured, many arrested.

Telesur explained only six victims were killed by police, another six by security forces, others during looting, at barricades, by criminals, a bystander and “other cases.”

Deaths occurred in three of Venezuela’s 23 states along with the Caracas Capital District. Most parts of the country are violence-free. Internal and foreign dark forces manipulated what’s ongoing, destabilizing the country, wanting Maduro ousted.

Opposition elements called for “shak(ing) up the country.” On Thursday, Maduro announced a major deal with Russia. In exchange for monthly wheat imports, Moscow will establish five new industrial vehicle manufacturing companies.

“We are ready. All trade agreements have already been signed, and very soon Russia will supply Venezuela with 60,000 tons of wheat per month on a stable basis starting from this year,” Maduro explained.

A Kremlin statement said Putin “wished the Venezuelan government success in their efforts to return the situation in the country to normal, and stressed the importance of resolving the current problems by acting within the law and in accordance with Venezuela’s legislation.”

Both leaders discussed “current matters regarding the strategic partnership between the two countries and implementation of mutually advantageous projects in various areas.”

Russia is a valued Venezuelan ally, another reason for imperial economic war and weeks of street violence.

Before leaving for Saudi Arabia on Friday, Trump issued a veiled threat, saying “we will do whatever is necessary, and we’ll work together to do whatever is necessary – to” fix Venezuela.

Claiming he means “on a humanitarian level” belies longstanding US regime change plans, previous coup attempts foiled, more intervention to replace Maduro with US-controlled puppet rule virtually certain.

Calling what’s happening “a disgrace to humanity” ignores dirty US hands all over stoked violence and years of economic war.

Maduro, like Hugo Chavez before him, accused Washington numerous times of destabilizing Venezuela.

In response to new illegal US sanctions, outrageously imposed on eight Supreme Court justices, Maduro responded saying “(e)nough meddling…Go home Donald Trump. Get out of Venezuela. Get your dirty hands out of here.” US viciousness “surpassed all limits.”

What’s ongoing looks like prelude for another coup attempt. The fate of Venezuelan sovereignty, its model democracy, and Bolivarian fairness are at stake