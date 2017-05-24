Syrian Army Regains Control over al-Jarah Airport, New Areas in Aleppo Countryside

The Syrian Army and Armed Forces units re-established control over al-Jarah Airport and restored security and stability to a number of villages and towns in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, after killing and injuring around 3,000 ISIL terrorists.

A military source told SANA that army units expanded their operations in hunting down ISIL terrorists in the eastern countryside of Aleppo during which the army established control over al-Jarah airport and restored security and stability to the villages and areas of al –Mahdoum , al-Bailouneh, Jirah Sagheir, Tel Hassan, Um Nesourah, Wajab Ali, Bani Zeid, Kherbet Hassan, al-Khaldieh, Ateireh, Jirah Kabeir, the cattle ranches, Droubieh, Sekarieh, Maziunet al-Jabiri , al-Hamra, Qawwass, al-Reihanieh, al-Samerieh, the third station, al-Naserieh, al-Naserieh train station, al-Ajouzieh, Tel Feddah, al-Mazran, al-Kenawieh, Mohsent al-Khafseih, Rasm al-Hamam Gharbi, Rasm al-Kiwan, and al-Masoudieh.

The source added that the military operations resulted in killing and injuring over 3,000 ISIL terrorists, destroying 19 tanks, 5 BMP vehicles, 11 vehicles rigged with explosives, 6 artillery pieces, 9 munitions depots, 2 communication and operation centers, and 61 field command centers.

The military source affirmed the military leader of ISIL terrorist organization in the eastern countryside of Aleppo , including one nicknamed “Abu Odai al-Iraqi” who was the so-called chief judge the eastern countryside, Mahmoud Abdul-Jabbar bin Hassan aka “Abu al-Walid al-Tounsi” who was the “emir” of Debsi Faraj town, Obadah Salim al-Daaboul, and three Saudi terrorists named Abdelrahman Mitawea al-Dakheil, Abu Muhammad al-Najdi, and Sultan Abdullah al-Ghallab aka “Abu Remh al-Saudi.”

The source said that the “minster of war” of ISIL organization, who is known as “Abu Mosaab al-Masri”, along with Saudi terrorist Abu Abdelleh Mohammed Sameih al-Kisri who was the “emir” in charge of finance in the eastern countryside, leader Mahmoud Adnan al-Ajim , Mohammed al-Hussein al-Jaloud who was the “emir of Hittin gathering ,” Abu Ahmed al-Kafir al-Abaji who was an “emir” in charge of security, and the Iraqi terrorists Ali Nazal Qarah Bash and Sufian Mohammad Abboush were also identified among the dead.

Meanwhile in Hama province, a military source said that army units foiled infiltration attempts by ISIL terrorists in the area of Tal Mragha to the east of Ethryia-Khanaser axis, killing a large number of terrorists and seizing a car loaded with ammunition.

In Deir Ezzor, army units directed concentrated strikes on positions and supply routes for ISIL in the eastern barrier of Deir Ezzor Airport, to the west of Taliet al-Sonof, al-Arfi and al-Mattar al-Qadim neighborhoods, the area surrounding the graveyards area and al-Panorama Bridge and al-Boghilia village.

The strikes resulted in the killing of a number of ISIL terrorists and the injuring of many others in addition to the destroying of fortifications and amounts of weaponry and ammunition for them.

Source: SANA