Syrian Army Regains Control over al-Jarah Airport, New Areas in Aleppo Countryside

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their large-scale offensive in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, Wednesday, targeting the last villages under the Islamic State’s (ISIL) control near the key town of Maskanah.
Backed by heavy Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces attacked a group of villages located north of Maskanah this morning.
Within hours of launching this powerful attack, the Tiger Forces managed to break-through the Islamic State’s defenses, resulting in the liberation of Battoushiyah, Salhiyah, Jubab Kabir, Jubab Saghir, and Sharmiyah.
The liberation of these villages on Wednesday has put the Syrian Arab Army within striking distance of Maskanah, which spells bad news for the Islamic State forces trying to protect the western countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
A military source told Al-Masdar News on Monday that the Syrian Arab Army is expected to reach Maskanah by the end of the week; if true, this means the government could be inside the Al-Raqqa Governorate by May’s end.
