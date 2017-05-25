MILITARY SITUATION IN SYRIA ON MAY 25, 2017 (MAP UPDATE)

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has got full control over the Damascus-Palmyra road as well as liberated a large area in the southwestern countryisde of Palmyra from ISIS. Government forces are now securing the rests of ISIS defenses in the area and remove mines and IEDs set up by ISIS from the roads.
SYRIAN WAR REPORT – MAY 25, 2017: GOVT FORCES LIBERATE LARGE AREAS IN ALEPPO AND HOMS
Voiceover by Harold Hoover
ISIS terrorists are on the run in the eastern part of the Syrian province of Aleppo as government forces are rapidly advancing in the Maskanah countryside.
On May 24th, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces liberated 5 more villages taking control of Battushiyah, Salihiyah, Jabab Musaid Kebir, Jabab Musaid Segirr, and Shummari. Tiger Forces also advanced on Mushayrifat Bani Jamil and Kherbet Ghudraf.
[On] the same day, the Syrian Defense Ministry released a statement describing the current achievements of the operation against ISIS in Aleppo. According to the ministry, the army liberated 30 villages, the Jirah Military Airbase, killed some 3,000 ISIS terrorists, destroyed 19 battle tanks, 5 BMP vehicles, and 11 VBIEDs. Concurrently, the Syrian Air Force destroyed 9 ammunition depots. To say the least, ISIS losses in man-power provided in the report seem overestimated.
Syrian troops also neutralized a number of ISIS top members during the operation, including ISIS Minister of War, Abu Mosaab al-Masri. If confirmed, this constitutes a major blow to ISIS ahead of the expected government push in the direction of Deir Ezzor and the US-backed advance on Raqqah.
The SAA 5th Assault Corps has taken control of the Arak gas field east of Palmyra as well as the Abtar mountain, the missile battalion, the Hillabat Palace area, and Tal Al-Fari south of the ancient city.
According to local sources, ISIS intends to withdraw from the entire area south of Palmyra and eastern Qalamoun. This comes amid the SAA push against ISIS in the eastern Homs countryside and the US-backed Free Syrian Army advance in the direction of Al-Bukamal.
According to local sources, the US-led coalition carried out an air landing operation in the area of Hamidiya near the city earlier this week. During the operation, US Special Forces reportedly killed 8 ISIS fighters.
Meanwhile, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have captured the villages of Hamra Balasim, Nasira, and Al-Furqun in the Raqqah countryside.
The SDF is aiming to capture the Baath dam west of Raqqah in order to cut the last ISIS logistical line in the area.
