Selected Articles: The Manchester Bombing: Unanswered Questions

Following the blast at the Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester last Monday, the MSM reported of an alleged terrorist attack which leads to heightened police security in the area.

Global Research News has a collection of incisive articles that provide an in-depth analysis of the occurrences in the UK. Read below.

In the early hours of the morning of the 23rd May – approximately 02.35BST NDTV via the Washington Post stated quite categorically that:

“U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, identified the assailant as Salman Abedi. They did not provide information about his age or nationality, and British officials declined to comment on the suspect’s identity.”

This was published at a time when British police and security services were refusing to make any statements as to who they thought the perpetrators were because at the time, they were dealing with the immediate aftermath of the event. (Graham Vanbergen)

Manchester Bombing: The Papers, The Speculation, the Click-Baiting, “ISIS Responsible”

By Graham Vanbergen, May 23, 2017

Their response will be to make political capital out of it and squander many more millions upon a domestic security system such as GCHQ, continue to strip us of our freedoms and civil liberties and treat us like the enemy, whilst our own die on the streets of Britain whilst a vile media takes full advantage.

ISIS Terrorist Attack in Manchester? 17 Days Before Crucial UK Elections

By Peter Koenig, May 24, 2017

The attacker, is now named by US officials (why US officials?) as Salman Abedi, 22, a British citizen, born in the UK. He is told having detonated the improvised explosive device.

Manchester Alleged Suicide Bomber Linked to Libya Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG), Known to British Security & Intelligence. LIFG was Supported by NATO against Gadaffi

By Tony Cartalucci, May 24, 2017

While initial reports attempted to craft a narrative focused on a a “lone wolf” attacker who organized and executed the blast himself, the nature of the improvised explosive device used and the details of the attack revealed what was certainly an operation carried out by someone who either acquired militant experience through direct contact with a terrorist organization, or was directed by a terrorist organization with extensive experience.

Disturbing Manchester Blast Aftermath. Draconian Security Measures

By Stephen Lendman, May 24, 2017

Perhaps tougher legislation is coming. Following an emergency meeting, Prime Minister Theresa May acted as expected – elevating Britain’s threat level from severe to critical.

Claiming another attack “may be imminent” is part of her fear-mongering strategy, an effort to convince Brits they’ll be safer by sacrificing fundamental freedoms.

Manchester Bombing: What We Don’t Know

By Graham Vanbergen, May 25, 2017

Quite how unnamed ‘US Officials’ wishing to remain anonymous correctly identified the exact individual exactly four hours after the incident from 3,500 miles away is anyone’s guess, particularly when British police and security services continued to make no such statement.

Manchester Bomber Was Product of West’s Libya/Syria Intervention

By Daniel McAdams, May 25, 2017

Here’s what the media and politicians don’t want you to know about the Manchester, UK, suicide attack: Salman Abedi, the 22 year old who killed nearly two dozen concert-goers in Manchester, UK, was the product of the US and UK overthrow of Gaddafi in Libya and “regime change” policy in Syria. He was a radicalized Libyan whose family fled Gaddafi’s secular Libya, and later he trained to be an armed “rebel” in Syria, fighting for the US and UK “regime change” policy toward the secular Assad government.

Manchester Terror Attack Proves that the War on Terror Is Failing: Ten Ways to Reduce Terrorism

By Washington’s Blog, May 25, 2017

Given that the Manchester terrorist was a product of the interventions in Libya and Syria, it’s time to have an adult discussion about what it will take to stop terrorism.

* * *

Truth in media is a powerful instrument.

Global Research is a small team that believes in the power of information and analysis to bring about far-reaching societal change including a world without war.

The original source of this article is Global Research

