Trump admin silent as Syrian Army takes out top ISIS figures

Posted on May 25, 2017 by martyrashrakat

The Syrian Army, with Russian support, has reportedly killed the military commander of ISIS in Syria, also known as the “ISIS Minister of War” Abu Musab al-Masri, among others. And while President Trump has advocated “bombing the hell out of ISIS,” senior US officials have remained largely silent on the move. Former US diplomat Jim Jatras argues the administration staying mum on the achievement is part of a larger pattern of POTUS walking back key campaign positions, including threats posed by Saudi Arabia, NATO, and Russian involvement in Syria. Jatras joins ‘News With Ed’ to discuss.

