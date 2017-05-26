Sayyed Nasrallah Advises Saudis to Talk to Iran: We’re Stronger than Ever

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Zeinab Essa

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered Thursday a speech commemorating 17 years on the Liberation and Resistance Day.

Appearing via video link, Sayyed Nasrallah addressed a huge crowd of people who gathered in Hermel [city of martyrs] to celebrate the event.

At the beginning of his speech, the Resistance leader praised the role and sacrifices of Baalbeck- Hermel region in supporting the Resistance that led the liberation as well as in facing the takfiri scheme.

“This spirit and will were repeated in the Bekaa, Hermel and Baalbek, and when the events started in Syria and the armed groups seized control of the border with Bekaa, and when Hermel was hit by rockets and car bombs, you were the ones who confronted the situation, not the foreign forces who were offering them arms and financial and political support,” he said.

As he praised the sacrifices of people in Baalbeck- Hermel, he addressed them by saying: “You stood by your national army and offered martyrs and the entire resistance stood by you. The same as Hermel’s youths fell as martyrs in the South, the young men of the South came to Hermel’s outskirts to fall as martyrs there.”

He further reminded that when “Israel” occupied Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, the world remained silent. “When “Israel” invaded Lebanon in 1982, the entire world stood idly by and when the occupation army occupied around half of Lebanon including Beirut, no one in the world lifted a finger,” Sayyed Nasrallah added.

Warning that we are today witnessing a very critical stage in the history of Lebanon and the region, His Eminence stressed that on the Resistance and Liberation Day, we repeat what we say every year: “The only and only 2 countries that supported and stood by Lebanon in its resistance in face of “Israel” were the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic.

He also slammed the fact that some Arab countries offered support for “Israel” in its occupation of Lebanon.

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say that this historical victory happened as a result of great cooperation between the army, resistance and people.

“When the Lebanese took the decision to resist the occupation and liberate the land, the Islamist and national factions in Lebanon took this decision and used their modest capabilities, achieving gradual liberation and the grand victory on May 25, 2000, without waiting for anything from Arab, Muslim or Western countries, the US, the Security Council, the Arab League the Organization of the Islamic Community.”

According to His Eminence, “The destiny of the people is made by the people themselves whether in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Bahrain and Palestine.”

In this context, he gave the example of the Palestinian that was inherited from one generation to another as most of people present in the battlefield are youth.

Moreover, he viewed that the new generations must acknowledge that the grand victory is the result of the sacrifices of the resistance fighters of all factions, including the Islamic Resistance, AMAL, the Lebanese National Resistance factions, the Palestinian resistance factions, and the Syrian army forces.

“We must always remember names that contributed to this victory, such as Imam Moussa al-Sadr, Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Leader Imad Mughniyeh and others,” Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized.

Regarding the situation in Arsal outskirts, Sayyed Nasrallah announced that the situation shouldn’t continue as we are “keen on preserving bloodshed .”

“The current situation can’t continue , the outskirts contain armed groups and would-be suicide bombers who are threatening the region and its neighbors and I tell the armed groups in the outskirts that they have reached a dead end, he said noting that ” people in Arsal as well as the government must exert efforts to put an end to this situation.”

On another level, His Eminence urged the people in Bekaa to cooperate with the security agencies as he stressed the importance of this official security effort in the face of the violations in this region.

“You must show further cooperation with the army and security forces to achieve this goal which will reflect positively on everyone,” he clarified.

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to comment on the internal political debate over an electoral law.

“There is not much time left to June 20 but we still hope to reach a new electoral law,” he said, pointing out that “some new ideas were proposed over the past two days and they might lead to a good result.”

Stressing the importance of reaching a new law for the sake of the country,” His Eminence reiterated the 3 Nos. “We have said no to vacuum, no to extension and no the 1960 law.”

“As the political forces have a period until June 20, this logically means that an extraordinary legislative session is a must to reach the desired result,” he explained.

On the regional level, Sayyed Nasrallah assured the Lebanese that the decisions taken in the Riyadh summit will have no impact on the Lebanese arena.

“Since General Aoun was elected as president, good consensus has been reached inside country over a host of issues. We’ve agreed to distance Lebanon from the surrounding problems. We have reached an understanding in Lebanon to differ over political matters, but follow the same line on economic and security matters.”

According to His Eminence, the Riyadh summit was simply organized to glorify racist US President Donald Trump, threaten the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as the resistance axis in Iraq ,eighboring Syria and Lebanon.

“They sought to glorify Trump who has disrespected Islam as well as Arab nations the most during his presidential campaigning,” he said, asking the leaders in Riyadh: Hadn’t Trump previously called for milking Saudi Arabia of money and then eliminating it.

“Why all that honoring to Trump knowing that he is the most US president who offended Arabs, Muslims, Gulf countries, and Saudis in his electoral campaign? Isn’t he the first US president to forbid Muslims from eight countries to visit US? Isn’t he the president who loves “Israel the most?” Sayyed Nasrallah wondered

He also elaborated that KSA invited Trump to get his support in the face of rising global criticism of its role in terrorism and to present Saudi Arabia as the center of decision in the region.

“The entire world knows that Saudi Arabia is behind the spread of terrorist Takfiri ideology,” he said noting that “the Saudi-backed terrorists were wreaking havoc across the world and their damage was not limited to a single country or the Islamic world, but had spread to the Western countries as well.”

On this level, His Eminence reiterated: “Saudi Arabia is the center of world terrorism. It is responsible for the creation and supplying arms and munitions to al-Qaeda, Taliban and Daesh terrorists groups. The kingdom’s Wahhabi ideology is fanning the flames of sectarianism and sedition in the Muslim world. Don’t Daesh scholars teach the books of Mohammad Bin Abd Wahhab?”

His Eminence also underscored that Riyadh statement was not approved and discussed by the Arab leaders as claimed but only by the US president and Saudis.

Moving to Bahrain, Sayyed Nasrallah slammed the Bahraini regime’s heinous crimes in Diraz. And the house arrest applied on Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim.

“The Bahraini king did not meet the rightful demands, he rather referred to oppression,” His Eminence mentioned, noting that “the Bahrain king took the green light from the US president to go on with his oppression.”

Turning to Saudi Arabia’s military onslaught against Yemen, Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the Yemeni nation’s steadfastness, emphasizing that the Riyadh regime is perpetrating crimes against humanity in the impoverished country through starving and slaughtering ordinary people.

The Resistance leader underlined that Saudi Arabia was haplessly seeking to isolate Iran.

He added that Saudi officials had paid billions of dollars to US statesmen in this regard forgetting all about the plights of poor Muslims.

Noting that Saudi Arabia’s aggression of Yemen was a clear political and military failure, Sayyed Nasrallah advised Saudi authorities to put hostility towards Iran aside and engage in negotiations with Iran.

He also leveled strident criticism against Arab leaders for their disregard of the important role that Iran is playing against terrorism in the Middle East region.

His Eminence also dismissed allegations against Hezbollah resistance movement as “repetitive,” stressing that members of the group were unfazed by ongoing threats and were fully prepared to defend their land, nation and the future of their children.

The Resistance Leader stressed that the resistance movement in the region was stronger than ever, adding that Daesh terrorists will soon be defeated in both Iraq and Syria.

“As for us there is nothing to fear of. We have always been on the US list of terrorism and nothing have changed,” he said.

Al-Ahed news

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Arab world, Axis of Resistance, GCC, Iran, ISIL, Lebanon, Martyrs, Nasrallah, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, Saudia, Syria, Takfiris, Trump, Uncategorized, USA, Wahabism At Work, War on Syria, Zionist entity |