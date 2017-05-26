Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(18-24 May 2017)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian child while a girl succumbed to her wounds in Bethlehem.

A Palestinian civilian was killed and a photojournalist was wounded by a settler in Howarah village, south of Nablus.

46 Palestinian civilians, including 12 children and 2 women, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 48 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 11 limited ones in Jerusalem.

94 civilians, including 32 children and a wounded young woman, were arrested.

Forty-one of them, including 18 children, were arrested in Jerusalem, while 19 others, including 9 children, were arrested during peaceful protests.

Israeli forces continued settlement activities in the West Bank.

The settlers set fire to a tractor in Burin village, south of Nablus.

Hundreds of settlers stormed al-Qsa Mosque yards while the Israeli soldiers attacked the Mosque’s guards.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

8 civilians, including 6 children, were arrested at military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (18-24 May 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian child at the Container checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem, while a girl from Beit Fajjar, south of the city, succumbed to her wounds. Moreover, a civilian was killed and a photojournalist was wounded by a settler during a peaceful protest in Howarah village, south of Nablus. They also wounded 46 Palestinian civilians, including 12 children and 3 women. Thirty-three of them, including 10 children, were wounded in the West Bank while 13 others, including 2 children, were wounded in the Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli naval forces continued to chase and open fire at the Palestinian fishermen in the sea. Israeli forces also continued to open fire at farmers in the border areas.

In the West Bank, in excessive use of force, on 18 May 2017, a settler killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded a photojournalist. The aforementioned civilian was wounded when the settler opened fire at Palestinian protesters crossing Nabus-Ramallah Street in Howarah village, south of Nablus.

In another crimes of excessive use of force, on 22 May 2016, Israeli forces stationed at the Container checkpoint on al-Nar road, northeast of Bethlehem, killed a Palestinian child and claimed that he attempted to carry out a stab attack. It should be noted that the West Bank cities witnessed on the abovementioned day a strike in all aspects of life, therefore, there was no eyewitness to approve or disprove the Israeli claim.

On 20 May 2017, Fatima Taqatqa (16), from Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem, succumbed to her wounds according to Palestinian medical sources. The girl was wounded on 15 March 2017 with a bullet to the head when Israeli forces opened fire at her at “Gosh Etzion” settlement intersection, south of the city.

In the same context, the majority of the West Bank cities witnessed protests in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in the Israeli jails. Israeli forces used force against these protests and other protests against the annexation wall and settlement activities. As a result, 46 Palestinian civilians, including 12 children were wounded. Twenty-three of them sustained live bullet wounds and the 23 others sustained metal bullet wounds, in addition to the photojournalist that was wounded as a settler opened fire at him as mentioned above. The injuries were as follows:

Protests in solidarity with the prisoners : 40 civilians were wounded, including 10 children. Twenty two of them were wounded with live bullets, 18 others were wounded with metal bullets. Twenty seven of them, including 8 children, were wounded in the West Bank while 13 others, including 2 children, were wounded in the Gaza Strip.

: 40 civilians were wounded, including 10 children. Twenty two of them were wounded with live bullets, 18 others were wounded with metal bullets. Twenty seven of them, including 8 children, were wounded in the West Bank while 13 others, including 2 children, were wounded in the Gaza Strip. Weekly protests against the annexation wall and settlement activities : 5 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded with metal bullets.

: 5 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded with metal bullets. At military checkpoints: a young woman was wounded and then arrested.

Israeli forces directly targeted ambulances and press crews. As a result, a Palestinian Medical Relief ambulance sustained damage at the western entrance to Beit Foreek village, east of Nablus.

In the Gaza Strip, concerning Israeli attacks on fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea, on 21 May 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza City, opened fire at the Palestinian fishermen sailing within 4 nautical miles. No casualties were reported.

On 22 May 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed off Rafah shore, south of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at fishing boats (twice) and chased them. no casualties were reported as well.

Concerning attacks on the border area, on 24 May 2017, Israeli forces stationed in watchtowers, east of al-Zaitoun area, southeast of Gaza City, opened fire sporadically at the lands adjacent to the border area. neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 48 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 11 others into Jerusalem and its suburbs During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 75 Palestinian civilians, including 23 children. Forty-one of them, including 18 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs, while 19 civilians, including 9 children, were arrested while participating in protests supporting the Palestinian prisoners. The number of arrested persons this week raises to 94, including 32 children.

Settlement activities

On 19 May 2017, 2 settlers set fire to a bulldozer at the main entrance to Burin village, south of Nablus. They wrote slogans on the walls in Hebrew signed with “Price Tag”.

On 21 May 2017, a group of settlers attacked the eastern part of Burin village, south of Nablus. They attempted to stop the power supply to that area and to attack a number of houses.

On 22 May 2017, a number of settlers gathered in the center of Howara village, south of Nablus. They rioted in the streets until late night.

Regarding settler attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property in Jerusalem, on 24 May 2017, hundreds of settlers unprecedentedly stormed al-Aqsa Mosque yards in the Old City upon calls to celebrate 50 years of Israeli occupation of the city. During the raid, Israeli forces harshly beat the Islamic Endowments (Awqaf) officers and arrested 3 guards after beating them as well.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 1 8 May 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to prisoner Hatem Mahmoud al-Jamal (46), who is sentenced to life. They then withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit ‘Awa village, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in al-Semiyah neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’tasem Naser Abu Thare’i (23) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Tubas and stationed in the vicinity of al-Shifa Medical Center of the Health Work Committees at the southern entrance to the city. They topped the house roof and turned it into a military watchtower until the morning.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Mansher, west of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anas Amir Abdul ‘Aziz Rasras (53), locked the family members in a room and then questioned Anas and his wife on the spot about a sum of money. The soldiers then confiscated Ana’s car that cost NIS 94,000. Anas Rasras said to PCHR’s fieldworker that after the soldiers withdrew, they family lost a sum of money of about NIS 700 and 2 cell phones that belong to his sons.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Um Rokbah area, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Qusai Omer Sbaih (18) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested ‘Alaa’ Nasri Taqatqa (24) and Mahdi Salah Taqatqa (22).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Malek Mohammed al-Hour (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into several neighborhoods in Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Omer Abdul Qader Abu ‘Aisah (55), who was arrested from his house in al-Duhdah area, Murad Sa’di Qawasmah (33) and Ma’moun Husain al-Natshah (36), who were arrested from their houses in Abu Katilah neighborhood.

At approximately 10:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aboud village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Husain al-Sabti (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 18:30, following the protest that was organized in Howarah village, south of Nablus, an Israeli Intelligence officer introduced himself as “Captain Tareq” called Jamal Mohammed ‘Aref Shalu, one of al-Walid Bus Company. The officer asked Jamal if he owns the bus driven by the terrorists to Howarah village. Jamal said: “Yes and I drove elderly persons in it”, without using the word terrorists. The officer ordered him to bring the bus to Howarah checkpoint and threatened him if he did not follow his orders, the officer will confiscate all the company buses. Mustafa Zaid Shalu Jamal’s nephew, stepped into the bus and took it to the abovementioned checkpoint, which was closed. The officer, who was waiting for him, ordered him through loudspeakers to move the bus towards Howarah military camp. The officer then kept the bus in custody and handed Mustafa a legal notice confirming it was kept in custody for “transporting terrorists to an illegal organization.”

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Thaheriyah and Ethna villages, south of Hebron and Kafer al-Deek village, west of Salfit.

Friday, 19 May 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aqraba village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Mousa Deriyah (48), an ambulance officer. They then arrested him and confiscated the ambulance, which belongs to ‘Aqraba municipality. The Israeli forces accused Yusuf that he used the ambulance to hinder the movement of an Israeli settler’s car. It should be noted that the settler ran over Palestinian civilians and opened fire at a civilian and journalist, causing the death of the civilian and injury to the journalist in Howarah village, south of the city.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beta village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Abdul Karim Duwaikat (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Deir Netham village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Raja’i Abdul Ra’ouf al-Khatib (17).

At approximately 23:30, Israeli force moved into ‘Ein Yabrub village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a secondary school for boys. They confiscated a surveillance camera and then withdrew.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; Joyous village, northeast of the city; Ethna, Beit Awla and al-Burj villages in Hebron.

Saturday, 20 May 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ya’qoub Hammad Hammad (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Shuweikah Suburb, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Mohammed Khaled Shaker Naifah (25), Monther Abdul ‘Aziz Akabriyah (50) and Amjad Jehad Ahmed Abu Zahrah (45).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ezbet Shufah, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Muhanad Salem Isma’il Abdul Razeq (36).

In the evening, Palestinian medical sources announced that Fatma Jabrin ‘Ayed Taqatqa (16) from Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem, succumbed to her wounds.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 16:30 on Wednesday, 15 March 2017, Fatma was hit with a live bullet to the head shot by the Israeli soldiers. The Israeli forces claimed that she attempted to carry out a run-over attack in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem. She was arrested and taken via an ambulance of Magen David Adom to “Shaare Zedek” Medical Centre in Jerusalem. Fatma stayed at the ICU where she was attached to ventilators and anesthesia in the abovementioned hospital until her death was announced on the same day. At that time, Fatma’s family refused the Israeli forces’ claims that she attempted to carry out a run-over attack. They said that Fatma always drive the car and she is the only girl for her brothers, as the family enjoy an excellent social status. The family added that the accident happened because Fatma lost control over the car.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer and al-Thaheriyah villages in Hebron and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Sunday, 21 May 2017

At approximately 00:40, Israeli forces moved into Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to E’teraf Bajes Hajjaj (45) and then arrested him. It should be noted that the abovementioned civilian was a former prisoner, who served more than 5 years in the Israeli jails.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Kamal Fawaghrah (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in Safan neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Talal Mohammed Metleq Za’aqiq and then arrested his son Mohammed (22).

At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Shati’ refugee camp shore, west of Gaza city, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, Hebron and Beta village, south of Nablus.

Monday, 22 May 2017

At approximately 00:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Bahaa’ Ghazi Abu Keshek (17), Mo’tasem Majdi al-Refa’I (17) and Mohammed Anis al-Ashqer (17).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, south east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Malek (17) and Hazem Rateb al-Badan (18).

In a new crime of excessive use of the lethal force, Israeli forces stationed at the Container checkpoint, at Wad al-Nar road, northeast of Bethlehem, killed a Palestinian child, claiming he attempted to carry out a stab attack. According to PCHR’s fieldworker, at approximately 16:30 on the same day, Israeli forces opened fire at Ra’ed Ahmed ‘Essa Jararhah (Radaiah) (15), from al-‘Obeidiyah village, north of Bethlehem, claiming he attempted to carry out a stab attack at the Container checkpoint. As a result, Ra’ed sustained several live bullet wounds and died immediately. Following this crime, the Israeli police spokeswoman for the Arab media, Loba Samri, stated that “According to the preliminary information, it is apparently a stab attack against Border Guard officers, who neutralized him. The medical crews later announced Ra’ed’s death in the area and no casualties were reported among the Israeli soldiers. Moreover, the Israeli police continued the investigations to reveal all details that were not clear yet.” It should be noted that on the abovementioned day, the Wes Bank cities have witnessed an open strike to all life aspects. As a result, no eyewitnesses were found to confirm or deny the Israeli narrative.

At approximately 19:00, a number of Palestinian civilians from Kherbet Safa, west of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, rushed to put out fire that was set to trees near the security fence adjacent to “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem. Israeli forces arrived at the area and chased the civilians. They then arrested 3 civilians and took them to the abovementioned settlement and released them at midnight. The arrested civilians were identified as Ghazi Mohammed Ahmed ‘Adi (33), Omer Mohammed Ekhleil (28) an Jamal Nayef ‘Adi (25).

At approximately 07:50, Israeli gunboats stationed off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats and chased them. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats and chased them. However, no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Halhoul, al-Samou’i, al-Thaheriyah and ‘Aqabet Taffouh villages in Hebron.

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

At approximately 15:30 on Tuesday, 23 May 2017, Israeli forces stationed at a hill overlooking Street (60) adjacent to the western entrance to Selwad village, northeast of Ramallah, fired several live bullets at Taqwa Bassam Hamma (19) from the abovementioned village. Taqwa was waiting a cab to take her to Ramallah. An Israeli soldier shouted at her to stop and then opened fire at her. As a result, she sustained a live bullet to the right side and fell to the ground. Eyewitnesses said to PCHR’s fieldworker that 2 soldiers went down of the hill and carried the wounded civilian up to the hill. After 10 minutes, a PRCS ambulance and David Maegan Adom ambulance arrived at the area. A Palestinian paramedic carried Taqwa and took her to the ambulance. On its way to a hospital in Ramallah, the Israeli soldiers forced the ambulance to stop and then moved Taqwa to the Israeli ambulance. The eyewitness said after two hours, he called the Palestinian ambulance officer. The officer said he knew from medical sources that Taqwa was transferred to the French Hospital in Jerusalem to receive medical treatment. Her medical condition was not identified yet.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta, al-Samou’I, Deir Samet and Taffuh villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into several neighborhoods in Hebron. In Khelet Hadour neighborhood, the soldiers broke a door of a house belonging to Hamed Abdul ‘Aziz Da’doush Zahed (67), but did not raid it. The soldiers claimed they broke it mistakenly. As a result, the house inhabitants were panicked. The soldiers also raided and searched many other houses as follows: A house belonging to Mustafa Kamel Shawer (55). They arrested the house owner and confiscated a sum of money an cell phones; A house belonging to Yusri Hashem al-Hashlamon (28), who was arrested then; A house belonging to Omer Abdul Hai al-Qaimari (37), who was arrested then; A house belonging to Salah Eden Mohammed Zughair (33), who was arrested then; and A house belonging to ‘Adnan Mohammed ‘Eid al-Zarow. The Israeli forces confiscated of about NIS 2000 from his house.



In the meantime, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Nedal ‘Omran al-Qawasmah (50) in Beit Kahel village, west of Hebron. The six family members were detained in the living room and guarded by the Israeli soldiers. The also interrogated the house owner and then confiscated a sum of money of about NIS 2000 and JD 1000 that belong to Nedal’s wife. They then withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Awla village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ra’ed Abdul ‘Afow Mohammed al-‘Omlah (28). They then withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beta village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Alqam ‘Essa Hamayel (26).

At approximately 06:30, Israeli forces stationed at military watchtowers, east of al-Zaytoon neighborhood, southeast of Gaza, opened fire sporadically at agricultural lands adjacent to the border area. As a result, the farmers were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Palestinian Civilian Killed and Journalist Wounded after Israeli Settler Opens Fire at them in Howarah Village, South of Nablus

In a new crime committed by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians, on Thursday morning, 18 May 2017, an Israeli settler killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded a photojournalist. According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ testimonies, at approximately 11:30 today, dozens of Palestinian civilians made their way from the center of Nablus via buses towards Howarah village, south of the city. The buses stopped in front of the Education Directorate building, south of Nablus, on the main Ramallah-Nablus Street. After civilians stepped out of the buses, some of them started closing the street from both sides in light of steps in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners’ legitimate demands in the Israeli jails on their 32nd day of an open hunger strike. At approximately 12:10, a white car with an Israeli registration plate and travelled by a settler wearing a Kibbah on his head was heading from Za’atarah Intersection towards Nablus. After passing the cars with high speed, the driver attempted to run over a number of protesters. When a Palestinian ambulance driver saw the settler, he stopped the settlers’ car. The settler then took his gun out and opened fire at the protestors. As a result, Mo’ataz Hussein Helal Bani Shamsah (22), from Bita village, south of Nablus, was hit with a bullet to the head and immediately died. Moreover, Majdi Mohammed Soliman Ishtayah (35), a photojournalist at Associated Press Agency, was hit with a bullet to the right hand. An Israeli military vehicle then arrived at the scene, and the soldiers heavily fired tear gas canisters at the Palestinian protestors to disperse them and evacuate the settler from the area.

Use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrations protesting settlement activities and the construction of the annexation wall

Demonstrations in Protest against the Annexation Wall and Settlement Activities

Following the Friday prayer on 19 May 2017, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a demonstration in the center of Kufur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way towards the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protestors arrived at the abovementioned entrance, the Israeli forces heavily fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 5 civilians, including 2 children, one of them was identified as ‘Awad Mansour ‘Obaid (9), sustained metal bullet wounds to the lower limbs of their bodies.

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized demonstrations in Bil’in and N’ilin villages, west of Ramallah, an al-Nabi Saleh, northwest of the city, protesting against the annexation wall and settlement activities and in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protesters, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up. In the meantime, Israeli forces arrested Mustafa Jamal al-Khawaja (15) from Ni’lin village.

Demonstrations in Solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli jails

West Bank:

At approximately 11:30 on Thursday, 18 May 2017, a number of Palestinian young men gathered near the entrance to “Psagot” settlement established on the northern outskirts in al-Birah. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the fence of the abovementioned settlement. The Israeli soldiers fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters, and rubber-coated metal bullets at them and chased them. The Israeli forces then arrested Mohammed Samir ‘Azaizah (15).

At approximately 17:30 on the same Thursday, Palestinian civilians organized a protest in the center of Qalqiliyah and headed towards the eastern entrance to the city known as “DCO”. They chanted slogans supporting the prisoners in the Israeli jails. The Israeli forces then fired metal bullets at them. As a result, Zahrah Wahib Khadraj (35) sustained a metal bullet wound to the lower back and was taken to Dr. Darwish Nazal Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Following the Friday prayer on 19 May 2017, hundreds of Palestinian civilians performed the prayer at the intersection of Bita village, south of Nablus upon a call from the National Committee to Support the Prisoners to perform the Friday prayer in the confrontation areas with the Israeli forces to support the prisoners’ legitimate demands. At the end of the prayer, the civilians threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, an 18-year-old civilian sustained a two-two bullet wound to the legs. He was then transferred to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus. Moreover, the father of the wounded civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the buttock and was medically treated in Beta Medical Center. It should be noted that both civilians are from Osarin village adjacent to Bita village.

Following the Friday prayer, hundreds of Palestinians organized a protest in the vicinity of Beit Furik and Bet Dajan villages, east of Nablus, in solidarity with Prisoners on hunger strike in the Israeli jails. The protestors made their way towards Beit Dajan Gate, which was closed 2 years ago. When they approached the gate, the Israeli soldiers fired tear gas canisters and metal bullets at the protestors and medical and press crews. The soldiers fire a tear gas canister at the back of an ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Medical Relief Society driven by Dr. Ghassan Hamdan. As a result, the tear gas canister broke and penetrated the rear window. The soldiers also directly fired another a tear gas canister at a car belonging to Trans Media Company travelled by Joudah Najeh Joudah Abu Nejmah (32), a broadcast engineer from Hebron, and Amoun al-Sheikh, Reporter of Palestine TV Channel. As a result, both suffered tear gas inhalation. Moreover, Naser Khalil Abu Jaish (47), Member of the Political Bureau of Palestinian People’s Party (PPP) and Coordinator of the Committee of National and Islamic Factions in Nablus, from Beit Dajan, sustained a metal bullet wound to the right leg.

Following the Friday prayer, Palestinian civilians organized a demonstration and made their way from a set-in tent in al-Mahd square in the center of Bethlehem towards the northern entrance to the city in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike the Israeli jails. When the protestors arrived at Bilal Ben Rabah Mosque (Rachel’s Tomb) near the military checkpoint between Jerusalem and Bethlehem, the Israeli soldiers fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. During that, dozens of the Palestinian civilians threw stones and empty bottles at the military watchtower and the soldiers. After short period, a number of Israeli soldiers dressed like civilians attacked the stone-throwers and fired live bullets at them. They also arrested 6 civilian; two of whom were identified as Ahmed ‘Oudah and Osayd Abu al-Halawah.

On Friday afternoon, Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the main entrance to Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah, in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces, who fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters, live bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. As a result, a 17-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the right thigh. He was taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment and later left the hospital.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians from Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, gathered in a set-in tent that was established in the center of the city, in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike. The civilians then made their way towards the eastern entrance to the village where there was an Israeli military watchtower. When the protestors arrived at the abovementioned entrance, a large Israeli force deployed on the main road. The young men threw stones at the soldiers, who fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them and chased them. As a result, a number of young men suffer tear gas inhalation. The Israeli forces also arrested Hasan Mohammed Hasan Sabarnah (17), who was in front of his family house,and took him to the abovementioned watchtower. In the same time, a similar demonstration took place in al-Zawiyah Gate area in the center of Hebron.

At approximately 14:30 on the same Friday, Palestinian civilians organized a protest in the center of ‘Aboud village, northwest of Ramallah. They made their way towards the main entrance to the village, in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike. When the protestors approached the abovementioned entrance, the soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, sustained live bullet wounds. They were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah and left after receiving the medical treatment. The Israeli forces also arrested Ibrahim Hasan Balas (23) after attacking him.

At approximately 11:00 on Saturday, 20 May 2017, a number of Palestinian young men gathered near ‘Atarah checkpoint, north of Ramallah. They threw stones at the Israeli soldiers and set fire to tires. The Israeli soldiers chased the stone-throwers and fired sound bombs, tear gas canister and live bullets at them. As a result, a 16-year-old civilian from Jafna village, north of the city, sustained a live bullet wound to the right thigh. He was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 13:30 on Sunday, 21 May 2017, a number of Palestinian young men gathered at the center of Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They made their way to the main entrance to the village, in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike. When the protestors arrived at the abovementioned entrance, the Israeli soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. During that, the soldiers attacked Mo’men Haroun Edrees (15) and beat him before arresting him. However, no casualties were reported.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men organized a protest in the center of Jericho, in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike. They made their way towards the northern entrance to the city. When the protestors approached the abovementioned checkpoint, they threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and sound bombs at them in response. As a result, 8 civilians sustained metal bullet wound to the lower limbs of their bodies and received medical treatment by the PRCS ambulance on the spot.

At approximately 13:40, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a peaceful protest in al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah, with the participation of civilians from the neighboring areas in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike. They made their way towards the main entrance to the village near the military watchtower established on the village lands. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who immediately fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 26-year-old civilian from Beit Rima village, sustained a two-two bullet wound to the abdomen, and a 15-year-old child from Kafer Ein village, northwest of the city, sustained a metal bullet wound to the leg. Both were taken to Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 15:00 on the same Sunday, Israeli soldiers chased a number of children in Wad Qaboun area near al-Rama Suburb neighborhood in the northern area in Hebron, and fired live bullets at them after Israeli military patrols were stoned. After that, the soldiers arrested 2 children and took them to the detention center in “Kiryat Arba” settlement. The children were identified as Hamzah Eyad al-Bou (15) and Ahmed Mohammed al-Bou(15).

At approximately 09:30 on Monday, 22 May 2017, a number of children gathered near an Israeli military gate established on the main street in a housing project, east of Jericho. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers, who fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them and chased them. They then arrested 5 civilians, including 2 children, namely Hamzah Suleiman Khamis (16), Feras Khalil Maharmah (17), Suleiman Khalil Maharmah (20), Mahmoud Jamal Mohammed Lafi (21), all of them are from ‘Aqabet Jaber refugee camp, south of the city, and Mohammed Khalil Sarai’ah (23) from ‘Enata, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

At approximately 11:00 on the same Monday, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered at the crossroad of Deir Sharaf village, northwest of Nablus. They set fire to tires in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike. Several Israeli patrols rushed to the area and then fired tear gas canisters and metal bullets at the protestors. As a result, a 21-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the head, and a 28-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the right leg. They were transferred to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus.

On Monday afternoon, Palestinians organized a protest that made their way from a set-in tent established near Qalandiya refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem towards Qalandiya military checkpoint. When the protestors approached the checkpoint, the Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canister at them. The area turned into an arena for confrontation that continued for hours. The soldiers then topped the commercial and residential buildings adjacent to the abovementioned checkpoint overlooking the main street. After that, hundreds of Palestinian young men, who were present in the area, threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers. The PRCS crews announced that 8 protestors, including 5 children, were wounded. Four civilians sustained live bullet wounds, and the 4 others sustained metal bullet wounds. The PRCS crews also said that one of the injuries was classified between moderate and serious as a young man sustained a live bullet wound to the abdomen. He was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.

At approximately 13:30, a number of civilians gathered in al-Zawiyah Gate area in the center of Hebron. They threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrance to al-Shuhada’ Street at which a checkpoint was established. The soldiers patrolled the area and fired tear gas canisters. Israeli backups arrived from al-Shallalah Street and deployed between the shops. They then arrested Husam Hesham ‘Atawnah (23) and took him to an unknown destiantion.

Around the same time, a number of Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the main entrance to Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces, who fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 27-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the left leg. He was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 14:00 on Friday, 19 Amy 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered on al-‘Awdah Street, which is about 300 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khuza’ah and ‘Abasan al-Kabirah villages, east of Khan Yunis, in response to calls for protests in the border area in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike and in rejection to the Israeli imposed closure on Gaza. A number of the participants set fire to tires while a number of them headed towards the abovementioned border fence. They attempted to raise the Palestinian flags above the security fence. The soldiers stationed along the border fence fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them and the agricultural lands between the abovementioned villages. The shooting sporadically continued for about 3 hours. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded while they were in the eastern side of al-Farahin neighborhood in ‘Abasan al-Kabirah village. They were transferred to Gaza European Hospital and their medical condition was classified as moderate. The wounded civilians were identified as:

Amin Mohammed Ibrahim Samour (21) from Bani Suheila. He sustained 2 live bullet wounds to the abdomen and pelvis, noting he suffers from a previous disability in his hands. He was wounded when he was about 40 meters away from the border fence. Mousa Zaye ‘Ouda Samour (24) from the eastern area. He sustained a live bullet wound the entered his left side and left from the abdomen. Mousa said to PCHR’s fieldworker that he was injured when he was in a land to harvest parsley. The land is about 300 meters away from the abovementioned border fence, east of al-Farahin in ‘Abasan al-Kabirah.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and headed to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij, in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike and in rejection to the Israeli imposed closure on the Gaza Strip. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed there. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child, sustained live bullet wounds. They were taken via a PRCS ambulance to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah to receive medical treatment. Their wounds were classified as moderate. The wounded civilians were identified as:

Anas Walid al-Louh (17) was hit with a live bullet to the right leg; Fares Taher al-‘Awawdah (21) was hit with a live bullet to the right thigh; and Mohammed Wajdi al-‘Aklouk (22) was hit with a live bullet to the left thigh.

At approximately, 14:30 on the same Friday, Israeli forces stationed in the military watchtowers, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at dozens of Palestinian young men, who gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The young men threw stones at the Israeli soldiers in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in the Israeli jails. As a result, ‘Ahed Maher Abdul Rahman Abu Wadi (21) from al-Joron area in Jabalia, sustained a live bullet wound to the right instep causing He was transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia and the medical sources classified his injury as serious.

Around the same time, Israeli forces stationed in military watchtowers, east of “Nahal Oz” site, east of Gaza, fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at dozens of Palestinian young men, who were present near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The young men threw stones at the Israeli soldiers in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in the Israeli jails. The clashes continued until at approximately 19:00. As a result, 5 civilians sustained live bullet wounds and were taken to al-Shifa’ Hospital in Gaza. Their wounds were classified as moderate.

At approximately 15:00 on Sunday, 22 May 2017, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and made their way towards the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij, in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in the Israeli jails and in protest against the Israeli imposed closure on the Gaza Strip. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, Mohammed Samir Baroud (29) sustained a live bullet wound to the right knee. He was taken via a PRCS ambulance to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah to receive medical treatment. His wounds were classified as moderate.

At approximately 17:00 on Monday, 22 May 2017, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Kahn Yunis, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at dozens of Palestinian young men, who gathered near the abovementioned border fence, east of Khuza’a village, in response to calls for protests against the Israeli imposed closure in the Gaza Strip. A number of participants set fire to tires when they were about 300 meters away from the border fence. Some of them headed to the security fence raising the Palestinian flags. When the participants approached the abovementioned border fence, the soldiers fired live bullets around them to disperse them, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:00 on Tuesday, 23 May 2017, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and made their way towards the border fence between the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij, in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli jails and in protest against the Israeli imposed closure at the Gaza Strip. The protestors gathered near the abovementioned border fence and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, Khalid Husni al-Ghamri (17) sustained a live bullet wound to the abdomen and right hand. He was transferred via a PRCS ambulance to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deri al-Balah to receive medical treatment. His injury was classified as serious and he underwent a surgery. Khaled is so farin the intensive care unit.

At approximately 17:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Kahn Yunis, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at Palestinian young men, who gathered near the abovementioned border fence, east of Khuza’a village, in response to calls for protests against the Israeli closure of Gaza. A number of participants set fire to tires on the street that is about 300 meters away from the border fence and while a number of them raising the Palestinian flags headed towards the security fence. When they approached the abovementioned border fence, the Israeli soldiers fired live bullets in their vicinity to disperse them, but no casualties were reported.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested

