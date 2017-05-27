Fierce Clashes between ISIL, Nusra Front in Arsal Barrens +18 Graphic Content: Gruesome jihadi infighting kills scores along Syria-Lebanon borders

Arsal barrens

Takfiri insurgents were fighting each others on Saturday in Arsal barrens, where heavy losses were inflicted upon the two sides.

The clashes took place at dawn on Saturday when ISIL terrorists attacked Nusra Front’s posts in Arsal barrens- on the Lebanese border with Syria- from three fronts, Hezbollah Military Media Center reported.

Several militants from the two sides were killed and injured, the Military Media Center said.

Latter on Saturday, the clashes expanded to reach Flita barrens in Western Qalamoun in Syria’s Damascus countryside.

Source: Hezbollah Military Media Center

 

+18 Graphic Content: Gruesome jihadi infighting kills scores along Syria-Lebanon borders

By Zen Adra
27/05/2017

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2: 40 P.M.) – Scores of jihadi rebels have been killed and injured as the self-proclaimed Islamic State blitzed positions for the rival jihadi group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham in Juroud Arsal along the Syrian-Lebanese borders.

The assault, which began last night and lasted till early morning, was eventually repelled but proved costly for both terror organizations. At least 30 ISIS jihadists were killed in the process including 5 field commanders who led the offensive from three axes.

As for the al-Qaeda offshoot in Syria, 5 HTS militants have been killed along with 6 jihadi rebels from its allied Saraya Ahl al-Sham; an ultraconservative pro-Qaeda faction mainly active in the Qalamoun region.

Following the clashes, the HTS asked the Lebanese Army to transfer 8 of its wounded fighters through the Red Cross to receive medical treatment in government hospitals.

This comes as the notorious jihadi group was involved in negotiation talks with the Lebanese Hezbollah to be evacuated to the northwestern province of Idlib; now entirely under jihadists’ control.

