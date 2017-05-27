Fierce Clashes between ISIL, Nusra Front in Arsal Barrens +18 Graphic Content: Gruesome jihadi infighting kills scores along Syria-Lebanon borders

Takfiri insurgents were fighting each others on Saturday in Arsal barrens, where heavy losses were inflicted upon the two sides.

The clashes took place at dawn on Saturday when ISIL terrorists attacked Nusra Front’s posts in Arsal barrens- on the Lebanese border with Syria- from three fronts, Hezbollah Military Media Center reported.

Several militants from the two sides were killed and injured, the Military Media Center said.

Latter on Saturday, the clashes expanded to reach Flita barrens in Western Qalamoun in Syria’s Damascus countryside.

Source: Hezbollah Military Media Center