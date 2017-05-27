 ‘Israel’ Submits to Deal with Palestinian Prisoners on Hunger Strike

The hunger striking Palestinian detainees in various Israeli prisons have suspended their hunger strike, on Saturday at dawn, after a 20-hour session of talks, led by imprisoned legislator Marwan Barghouthi, and other senior political prisoners, with the Israeli Prison Authority. More

Zionist authorities finally submitted to a deal with the Palestinian prisoners who have been on hunger strike in ‘Israeli’ occupation prisons over the past 40 days.



Issa Qaraqe, the head of the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs, confirmed the deal on Saturday.

Other informed sources also said that the hunger strikers had halted their protest action following the agreement.

Since April 17, more than 1,600 Palestinian prisoners had been refusing food in a protest action, dubbed the Freedom and Dignity Strike. The strike was led by Marwan Barghouti, a jailed leader of the Palestinian Fatah movement.

The hunger strikers were demanding appropriate medical care and treatment in Zionist occupation prisons, as well as an end to solitary confinement and the so-called administrative detention, which is a form of imprisonment without trial or charge.

There had lately been rising concerns about the health conditions of the Palestinian inmates; some of them had been taken to hospital with deteriorating health.

Not all of the details of the Saturday deal were immediately clear. Zionist media said that, under the agreement, Palestinian prisoners would be allowed two monthly family visits instead of one.

On Friday, Palestinian demonstrators turned out on the streets in the occupied West Bank and blockaded Gaza Strip to express their solidarity with the hunger strikers.

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently being held in the enemy’s jails, 536 of them arbitrarily, according to figures provided by the Palestinian prisoners’ rights group Addameer in January.

Palestinian inmates complain that they have been subjected to assault and torture at ‘Israeli’ prisons.

