Syrian government forces resume military operation in rural Damascus (VIDEO)

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:20 A.M.) – Syrian Arab Army (SAA) restarted its military operations in East Ghouta region in Damascus countryside after a brief hiatus.

On Friday afternoon, units of 105th brigade of the Republican Guard alongside with Palestine Liberation Army (PLA) and National Defense Forces (NDF) launched a powerful attack on islamist-held positions in Beit Nayem town and its surroundings.

As a result of intense clashes with jihadist militants, government forces were able to advance capturing a string of positions and reaching outskirts of the town.

Below is the video footage of SAA’s operations in the area:

Beit Nayem is located on the southern edge of militant-held East Ghouta enclave (see map). Ten days ago it already became a target of Syrian Army’s attack; however, government troops were not able to capture the town back then as they had faced fierce resistance of the militants.

Multiple violations of the de-escalation agreement by islamists in the area made this town a legal aim for an assault. Besides, Beit Nayem is partially controlled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS, Syrian Al-Qaeda branch) jihadist group which is not a part of the agreement and is a legal target by all means.

