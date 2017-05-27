Syrian War Update – Aleppo, Homs and Rif Dimashq (May 27, 2017): Nationwide blitz

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:30 P.M.) – Following the astonishing capture of 11 villages in the morning hours, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) proceeded to overrun new sites with ISIS unable to establish a new defensive line due to the sheer pace of government advances.
Led by the Tiger Forces, the SAA also managed to impose full control over the Sukariyah cattle farm, Al-Qari and Al-Bandouqa, bringing them within 1500 meters of Maskanah city’s western gates. Maskanah represents ISIS’ last bastion in Aleppo governorate and the main obstacle preventing Suheil Al-Hassan’s troops from entering neighboring Raqqa province.
After expelling ISIS from its last stretch of territory along the Jabbul Lake for the first time since 2014, the Tiger Forces were able to link up with SAA forces on the Aleppo supply line across a narrow part of the salt lake in a major symbolic victory.
Sunni fighters of the Al-Baqir tribe assisted the advance alongside elements of the 5th Legion, recently redeployed from counter-insurgency operations in eastern Homs.
The Russian Air Force conducted dozens of sorties against ISIS fighters in the Maskanah Plains, providing ISIS insurgents little respite and clearing the way for the blitz offensive.
A large version of the above map can be found here.
Related Videos
Related Articles
- Syrian Army, Allied Forces Gain Ground against ISIL
- Fierce Clashes between ISIL, Nusra Front in Arsal Barrens
- Syrian Army ambushes ISIS insurgents in eastern Hama
- Syrian Army liberates new town in southwest Palmyra
- BREAKING: Elite Syrian Army division to lead major offensive in Daraa
- US-backed rebels fail to recapture territory from Syrian Army in Sweida
- Russian military will prevent ISIL’s retreat from Raqqa to Palmyra
- Syrian government forces resume military operation in rural Damascus (VIDEO)
- THE SYRIAN DESERT WILL BE FULLY LIBERATED SOON, HUGE SAA AND ALLIES PROGRESS. ALEPPO PROVINCE ABOUT TO BE ISIS FREE.
- Russia Airstrikes Kill 120 ISIL Terrorists Fleeing Raqqa: Source.
- Russian airstrikes kill 120 Daesh mercenary-terrorists from Raqqa: Putin awards Russian Spetsnaz Forces who repelled them
- Syrian Desert: SyAAF and RuAF destroyed Daesh convoy
- SYRPER UNDER ATTACK BY DEFEATED TERRORIST SUPPORTERS RECOVERS; LAST RATS LEAVE HOMS; 1345 VULTURES LEAVE AL-QAABOON; SYRIAN ARMY KILLS ISIS MINISTER OF WAR
- Syrian Army’s largest offensive since beginning of the war: 1300 km2 liberated in Homs in the 1st phase
Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Hama, IRAQ, ISIL, Jordan, Lebanon, Levant, Russia, Syria, Syrian Army, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: Aleppo, Ersal, Raqqa |
Leave a Reply