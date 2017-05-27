Syrian War Update – Aleppo, Homs and Rif Dimashq (May 27, 2017): Nationwide blitz

By Andrew Illingworth
—-

Under the overwhelming pressure of a series of relentless pro-government offensives conducted throughout the vertical length of Syria, vast sections of the country have been liberated from ISIS terrorists and US-backed mercenary forces. Major pro-government offensives have been observed in east Aleppo, central Homs and the Syrian desert, which have served to returned thousands of square kilometres worth of territory back to the control of the Damascus government.

The advance made by pro-government forces in the Syrian desert against Coalition-backed militant forces and against ISIS in Central Homs over the last week has been astronomical in terms of its territorial scope and priceless in terms of the strategic results it has yielded.

In addition to recapturing vast areas of Syria and virtually expelling ISIS from central Homs, the Damascus to Palmyra highway has been reopened and the militant pocket in East Qalamoun completely encircled.

In particular, the Syrian Army offensive in central Homs was an entirely mechanised one, carried out by fleets of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled fire support trucks, backed by airpower, including gunship escort. The strategic sweeping action was conducted by forces organised at the divisional-level and acting as divisions, rather than smaller independent battle groups.

In the last 24 hours the Free Syrian Army launched a concentric attack on pro-government forces in the area of al-Rahba, however the latest reports indicate that the attack has failed.

In the eastern countryside of Aleppo Province, the Syrian Army led by the elite Tiger Forces continues to systematically annihilate the presence of ISIS forces in the region, having liberated dozens of villages and having killed and wounded some 700 terrorists since the commencement of the Maskanah Plains offensive on the 9th of May.

Thus far the offensive has brought the Syrian Army to the western gates of the strategic town of Maskanah and to this end the Tiger Forces will likely continue to bypass Maskanah to the south. Based on the success of the pro-government offensive so far and the momentum at which it continues to move, it is obvious that unless ISIS somehow manages to massively reinforce its presence in this combat sector, then the terrorist group clearly has no future in Aleppo Province.

—-

 ISIS devastated as Syrian Army liberates more sites in blitz offensive through rural Aleppo

By Chris Tomson
27/05/2017

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:30 P.M.) – Following the astonishing capture of 11 villages in the morning hours, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) proceeded to overrun new sites with ISIS unable to establish a new defensive line due to the sheer pace of government advances.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the SAA also managed to impose full control over the Sukariyah cattle farm, Al-Qari and Al-Bandouqa, bringing them within 1500 meters of Maskanah city’s western gates. Maskanah represents ISIS’ last bastion in Aleppo governorate and the main obstacle preventing Suheil Al-Hassan’s troops from entering neighboring Raqqa province.

After expelling ISIS from its last stretch of territory along the Jabbul Lake for the first time since 2014, the Tiger Forces were able to link up with SAA forces on the Aleppo supply line across a narrow part of the salt lake in a major symbolic victory.

Sunni fighters of the Al-Baqir tribe assisted the advance alongside elements of the 5th Legion, recently redeployed from counter-insurgency operations in eastern Homs.

The Russian Air Force conducted dozens of sorties against ISIS fighters in the Maskanah Plains, providing ISIS insurgents little respite and clearing the way for the blitz offensive.

A large version of the above map can be found here.

