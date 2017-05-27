The Beauty and the the Beast: Being in time 1st interview

Posted on by samivesusu

May 25, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

Gilad Atzmon Interviewed by the witty and glamorous Nedka Babliku.

We covered many of the aspect of the book: Athens & Jerusalem, controlled opposition, holocaust religion, the post political condition, Corbyn, Trump, cognitive partitioning and the bell curve and many more topics.

Being in Time is now available on Amazon.co.uk & Amazon.com & here.

https://youtu.be/NE0-ERPbWok

