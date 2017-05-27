LIBYA AGAINST SUPER POWER MEDIA

Who is at Fault for the Manchester Tragedy?

When I started this blog I promised that I will always write the truth. Looking the Internet newspapers although they try to write the truth some covered some saying the plain truth but only the half of it not the whole truth.

Adam Garrie he writes at the Duran electronic newspaper an analysis about how the British deep state turned Manchester into al Qaeda Town UK. He explains that the savage terrorist atrocity in Manchester was a classic case of terrorist blowback, phenomenon describing how Western governments fund, arm and aid terrorists, they often come back to commit (sic) horrific crimes against the citizens of the countries which funded and aided them.

In my opinion these terrorists where under the payroll of the deep state. These terrorists have one thing in common which all shadowy governments want; when suited to destroy another…