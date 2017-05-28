Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Six Saudi soldiers killed by Houthi forces in Najran

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – At least six Saudi soldiers were killed by the Houthi forces in the Najran region of Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Hezbollah’s Military Media reported. According to Hezbollah’s media wing, the six Saudi soldiers were killed when Houthi fighters carried out a surprise operation near a Saudi military sight in the Najran region. Military Media Channel The media wing also added that the targeted military encampment was the Al-Fawaz Base.

Yemeni Army, Popular Committees Inflict More Losses upon Saudi Soldiers

May 28, 2017

The Yemeni army and popular committees continued striking the Saudi forces and the mercenaries in different areas, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

In Asir, the Yemeni army and popular committees killed a Saudi military officer and two accompanying soldiers after ambushing them and striking their vehicle.

In Jizan, the Yemeni forces also targeted the Saudi military posts, causing human and material damages.

Yemen has been since March 26, 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition.

Thousands have been martyred and injured in the attack, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

Riyadh launched the attack on Yemen in a bid to restore power to fugitive ex-president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is a close ally to Saudi Arabia.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Graphic pictures: Houthi ambush assassinates three Saudi Arabian soldiers

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:10 A.M.) – On Saturday, the Houthi-led Popular Committees setup a cunning ambush in the Saudi province of Asir, leading to the death of a high-ranking Saudi officer and two of his bodyguards.

The Saudi pickup truck was attacked while traveling on a road in the mountainous Raqabeh Auleb area, ideal terrain for Yemeni insurgents that have invaded three Saudi provinces in direct response to the Riyadh’s aerial bombings of Yemen.

Graphic pictures of the succesful attack:

All three members of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (KSA) were killed on the spot.

Last week, the Houthis annihilated an entire contingent of inexperienced Saudi mercenaries, killing over a hundred Sudanese concripts in the neighboring province of Midi.

